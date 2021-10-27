Lila Borovay

Lila Borovay, 93, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2021. She was born June 27, 1928, in Chicago. Lila married the love of her life, Melvin, in 1947. They moved to Phoenix in the 1950s. Lila was a consummate homemaker and cared for their four children. She loved playing mah jongg and Pan, trivia, watching “Jeopardy,” keeping up with politics and reading voraciously.

Lila was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Melvin, June 29, 2010.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Gayle) Borovay, Janice (Bill) Borovay Montana, Joan (Norman) Gordon and Joel (Dian) Borovay; grandchildren, Shelly (Jeff) Derdiger, Lisa Borovay Raben, Brian (Melissa) Borovay, Randi Gordon, Alan Borovay and Andrew Borovay; and great-grandchildren, Haley Derdiger, Brooke Derdiger, Austin Raben, Blake Raben, Matthew Borovay, Mia Borovay and Chase Borovay.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 29, in Phoenix.

Please consider a contribution in Lila’s memory to the charity of your choice.