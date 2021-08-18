Lloyd Silverman

It is with sad hearts that the family is sharing that their beloved husband, brother, father and Grandpa “Papa” Lloyd Jerome “Jerry” Silverman passed away on July 14, 2021, at the age of 80.

He fought hard for over a month in the ICU at Medical City Heart Hospital in Dallas with heart-related issues. He was the son of Gertrude and Erwin Silverman, born in Dallas on May 16, 1941. He grew up attending Shearith Israel, and his was the last bar mitzvah celebrated at the old synagogue in east Dallas. As a native Dallasite he attended Longfellow Elementary, Rusk Junior High and North Dallas High School. As a teenager he was a paperboy for the Dallas Morning News, winning many service awards and movie tickets. He would sell his tickets to friends, thereby learning salesmanship at a young age. Jerry was known to his friends and business acquaintances as a quick-witted and passionate man who always greeted people with a joke. His daily goal was to put a smile on at least six people every day. He was an independent insurance man since 1962 helping many with Medicare, life, long-term care and retirement insurance. He was a LUTCF (Life Underwriting Training Fellow), FIC (Fraternal Insurance Counselor), CSA (Certified Senior Advisor) and a member of NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors). He started his career with Aetna Life in 1962 through 1965. Jerry also worked a brief time for EF Hutton and attended business school after the Army. His two-year Army tour was in Germany, where he was in the Signal Corps. He earned many furlough passes which he turned around and sold to other soldiers. He was very proud that he served his country. He enjoyed watching videos of military men and women who would surprise their loved ones with their unexpected reunions. He enjoyed the Weiss Guys and other groups where men would gather for meals and camaraderie.

Jerry was a member of Anshai Emet when it was in Dallas and was a member of Temple Shalom, Dallas, Brotherhood. He was the past Commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 256 and initiated a Christmas Day mitzvah project, Thanksgiving Homeless Dinner, and Summer Barbecue for the veterans.

Jerry was president of the JCC-sponsored singles association called “The Group.” This is where he met his wife, Lonna Rae. He was on the board of three homeowners associations. Jerry was honored by Temple Shalom as Man of the Year from 2000 to 2001 and enjoyed getting new members involved in activities.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lonna Rae; daughter Laura Haberman (Adam Haberman); grandchildren (who called him Papa) Jacob Haberman and Shoshana Haberman; daughter Erin Bleiler (Jared Bleiler); and sister Hedda O’Donovan (Daniel O’Donovan).

He leaves a legacy of giving back to help others contribute to society and reminding people to put a smile on someone’s face each day.

A graveside service was held at Restland on July 18; Temple Shalom Rabbi Andrew Paley, Cantor Devorah Avery and Cantor Emeritus Don Croll presided.

Those wishing to honor Jerry can donate to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.