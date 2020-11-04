Lois Goldberg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born in Corsicana, Texas, on April 20, 1928. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Becky and Herman Kalin; her sister, Sylvia Kalin; and her husband and the love of her life, Bob, who passed away just 28 days ago. Lois spent most of her early childhood in Fort Worth, before moving to Dallas to attend John Henry Brown Elementary School and Forest Avenue High School, where she met and fell in love with “Bobby.” They married in Fort Worth on Nov. 21, 1946, at the ages of 18 and 19. This was the beginning of a 74-year love affair. Bob told Lois every night how beautiful she was and how much he loved her. Her full-time job was raising their three children. She was a Cub Scout and Bluebird Den-mother, PTA volunteer, active for 70 years in her synagogue, Congregation Shearith Israel, the Jewish Community Center, and an advisor for Wadel BBG. Lois worked professionally for Gibraltar Insurance Company, Sterling Jewelry, and was the second employee in the family business, Gold Metal Recyclers.

She was the matriarch of her family and always included in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins like they were one of her own. “Granny” will be remembered and missed terribly by her surviving family: children Jeri (Bill) Finkelstein, Kenny (Sherry) Goldberg, and Neil (Lisa) Goldberg; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Lois always spoke about how her family was the most important thing in her life. Her legacy will live on through each of her family members whom she loved and adored.

Special thanks to Dr. Allan Shulkin and caregivers Shambi Irving and Dee Perkins.

A graveside funeral was held on Oct. 29 at Mt. Zion Garden of Sparkman Hillcrest Cemetery for family and close friends. Social distancing and masks were required.

Donations can be made in Lois’ memory to Congregation Shearith Israel or the Jewish Community Center of Dallas.