The Ukraine committee, from left, Dan Sturman, Sofia Nason, Alex Nason, Dr. Yevgeniy Ostrinski, Jim Stanton; committee members not pictured: Rina Ostrinsky and Rich Hollander

B’nai B’rith will present a special evening in support of displaced Ukrainian Jews, featuring an authentic four-course Ukrainian meal, wine, live music, dancing and entertainment by singer/musician Goga.

The event, open to the entire community, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 South Hulen.

“After Russia invaded Ukraine, and in many cases destroyed their homes, thousands of Jews fled to Israel. I asked our B’nai B’rith Lodge to provide help by creating this fundraiser,” said Alex Nason, chair of the event. “It is our responsibility to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. B’nai B’rith, the oldest Jewish organization in the United States, has always taken care of other Jews in need. Now this is our chance to help. Please join us for this special evening in support of Ukrainian Jews.”

Event donors include the Jobe and Helen Richards Foundation, Trustees Chicotsky Family; B’nai B’rith Senior Housing; Chicotsky’s Liquor & Fine Wine; Sophia and Alex Nason; the Texas Jewish Post; and the Congregation Ahavath Sholom Morning Minyan Mitzvah Fund.

Advance sale tickets are $36, or $45 at the door, with profits going to the B’nai B’rith Relief Fund to support Ukrainian Jews and fight antisemitism. Ukrainian vodka, caviar and a souvenir shot glass will be available for a $14 additional charge. RSVP by emailing Alex Nason at anason53@gmail.com.