Makom Shelanu celebrates Pride Month

Rabbinical student puck glass, Cantor Sheri Allen, the Rev. Ken Ehrke.

It was a packed Pride Month for Makom Shelanu Congregation, marked by meaningful services and interfaith collaboration.

MSC kicked off Pride on June 1 with an energetic, music-infused Shabbat morning service led by puck glass, home for the summer after completing their first year of rabbinical school at the Jewish Theological Seminary.

Two weeks later, MSC joined the festivities at Trinity Pridefest, a local Fort Worth celebration on Magnolia Green with live music, a bevy of food trucks and a plethora of vendors. Despite the intense heat, hundreds turned out to enjoy the event. Keshet Southwest Mobilization Manager Rachel Gollay and Keshet Southwest Education and Training Manager Kachel Kohnhorst helped distribute flags, stickers and informational flyers and spread the word about the work Makom Shelanu and Keshet are doing to support the LGBTQ+ community in Texas. Rabbi Brian and Mimi Zimmerman came to lend support and local celebrity drag queen Salem Moon, who starred as Queen Esther in Makom Shelanu’s Purim musical, stopped by after performing on the main stage.

Makom Shelanu also co-sponsored the LGBTQ Saves Pride Picnic that took place the following week and spearheaded the second annual Interfaith Pride Service at First Congregational Church in Fort Worth, complete with music, prayer and glitter blessings. Cantor Allen and puck were also invited to be the guest speakers at two FCC pride month events — a Tuesday Talk series titled “Queering the Bible: Sodom’s Symbolism and the Holiness Code” and a Sunday worship service where they spoke about favorite queer characters in Jewish history.

As the assault on the safety, security and civil rights of LGBTQ+ people continues to escalate, gathering in community to celebrate their lives was especially meaningful, important and empowering, providing a welcome respite in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ equality and dignity.

—Submitted by

Cantor Sheri Allen