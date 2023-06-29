Margot Okowita celebrates her 100th birthday
Photos: Submitted
Margot Okowita (center, at head of table) celebrated her 100th birthday with other out-of-town family members including her son Feivel and daughter-in-law Malky, their 10 children and spouses and some of her great-grandchildren as well as her Dallas-based family Garry, Rachelle and Elena Okowita. The family gathered for a dinner at Congregation Ohr HaTorah May 10, 2023.

On Saturday, April 1, Margot Okowita celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a surprise Shabbat luncheon at The Legacy Midtown Park, where she now resides. After being honored at the Shabbat service at The Legacy Midtown Park Chapel, Margot enjoyed a catered luncheon surrounded by family and friends as well as members of the Shearith Israel community, to which she has belonged since she arrived as a Holocaust survivor in Dallas back in the 1950s. Family members who celebrated this wonderful occasion with her on Saturday were her son Garry; his wife, Rachelle; and their daughter, Elena, all from Dallas, as well as her son Michael (Deborah), who surprised her by coming in from Washington state. On May 10, her other out-of-town family members also came to celebrate Margot’s milestone birthday with a lovely dinner held at Congregation Ohr HaTorah. This celebration included her son Feivel; his wife, Malky; their 10 children and their spouses; and several of Margot’s great-grandchildren, all from New Jersey and Florida. Later in May, another granddaughter, Isis (Michael), came from California to add to the celebration.

Margot Okowita with her son Michael, left, and son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Garry, Rachelle and Elena Okowita at her surprise birthday celebration at the Legacy Midtown Park April 1, 2023
