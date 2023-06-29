Margot Okowita celebrates her 100th birthday

On Saturday, April 1, Margot Okowita celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a surprise Shabbat luncheon at The Legacy Midtown Park, where she now resides. After being honored at the Shabbat service at The Legacy Midtown Park Chapel, Margot enjoyed a catered luncheon surrounded by family and friends as well as members of the Shearith Israel community, to which she has belonged since she arrived as a Holocaust survivor in Dallas back in the 1950s. Family members who celebrated this wonderful occasion with her on Saturday were her son Garry; his wife, Rachelle; and their daughter, Elena, all from Dallas, as well as her son Michael (Deborah), who surprised her by coming in from Washington state. On May 10, her other out-of-town family members also came to celebrate Margot’s milestone birthday with a lovely dinner held at Congregation Ohr HaTorah. This celebration included her son Feivel; his wife, Malky; their 10 children and their spouses; and several of Margot’s great-grandchildren, all from New Jersey and Florida. Later in May, another granddaughter, Isis (Michael), came from California to add to the celebration.