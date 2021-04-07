Martin Handel

Martin R. Handel, 83, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Born on July 28, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Sol Handel and Pauline Handel; he was preceded in death by his parents.

Marty graduated from City College of New York in 1958 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. In 1959, he joined the United States Army Reserves, and was honorably discharged in 1965. In 1960, he was hired by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Over the next 33 years, he served at different locations in Germany and Dallas, retiring in 1994 as chief financial officer. While stationed in Munich, Germany, he met and married Uta Hinke in 1976. They transferred to Dallas in 1976, where they lived ever since. Martin and Uta raised one daughter, Elaine (Esther).

Martin is survived by his beloved Uta and their daughter Esther Stahl and her husband Daniel of Jerusalem, Israel. Other survivors include his sister, Judith Sternglantz of Brooklyn, New York; his brother, Rabbi Yitzchak Handel and his wife, Noemi, of Beit Shemesh, Israel; grandchildren Rivka, Yosef Shlomo, Yeshaya, Mordechai Simcha, Chaim, Elisheva and Yisroel Meir Stahl, all of Jerusalem; and many nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Stephen B. Blend through Restland Funeral Home.