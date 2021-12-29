Mary Anne Luterman

The world sheds a tear today, Dec. 15, 2021, as we have lost one of the most loving and special people humanity has ever known. Mary Anne Luterman, born Dec. 22, 1932, serves as a beacon of light, filling hearts with love to all who have the pleasure of knowing her. We celebrate the life of an amazing woman who did it all. Mary Anne, or “Mimi,” lived a life of adventure, entrepreneurship, sports, nurturing and love. From humble beginnings in Alvarado and Fort Worth, her journey began in her youth when she found a love for competition by building and racing high speed go-karts around the country, while winning numerous championships. She was never afraid to get her hands dirty, thriving on speed and victory all while remaining humble and gracious. She miraculously transitioned from racer and mechanic to traveling the world modeling the latest fashions, while taking residence in Europe and Calgary, Alberta. Her passion for people and her adventurous spirit transitioned into the world of professionally showing dogs. Her area of expertise revolved around German Shepherds and Corgis. In true Mimi style, she rose within the ranks of showing a grand champion Shepherd named Pearly. This led to her entrepreneurial rise in multi-family real estate, having been given her first opportunity to branch out by Irv Deal. She married Norman a little later in life and together they had one son, Zachary. She easily transitioned from being a world-class athlete and businesswoman to reigning “mom of the year” a solid 49 years in a row. It should come as no surprise that Mary Anne was also an accomplished artist. In the 1980s she founded “Artistic Touches by Mary Anne” and single-handedly brought folk art to the Dallas area. Twelve-hour days never slowed Mimi down. She was an amazing chef who cooked meals for family and friends nearly every day of the week and was famous for her chicken tenders, cherry pie and divinity candy from scratch.

While the list of accomplishments above may seem phenomenal by any timeline standards, her greatest gift to this world remains her never-ending love for her son Zachary, daughter-in-law Allana and granddaughters Ariana and Gabrielle. She was never shy in proudly stating that the best years of her life were spent living next door to Zachary and his family. Their backyards were connected and her granddaughters could see her each day after school or whenever they wanted a slumber party. Mimi was notorious for sneaking the girls chocolate and all the sugary treats they couldn’t find at home. She taught her adoring granddaughters to be strong, kind, honest, to dream big and to never settle. She played the Mimi role to perfection.

There was never a passing day where she did not let those closest to her know how much she loved them, how much she lived for them and the pride that filled her soul. She told Zachary all the time how much he warmed her heart by speaking with her every day. She told Allana all the time about the bond they shared and that she was the daughter she never had. In the most special way, Ariana, aka “Puddin,’” and Gabrielle, aka “Pistol,” gave Mimi limitless joy, love and peace. Today, we share the beautiful soul of a wonderful mom, Mimi, and friend. We all love you, we appreciate you and we will continue to become better versions of ourselves because of you. Her son and daughter-in-law are incredibly thankful for all Mary Anne’s friends and special caregivers at the Edgemere and the Preston at Park Cities. Mary Anne is survived by her son Zachary, his wife Allana and her two beautiful grandchildren Ariana and Gabrielle, along with her sweet dog Bebe. She was interred with her husband, Norman, at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park with a small, private graveside service, just as Mimi wanted. We love you Mimi…forever and always.