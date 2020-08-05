Meagan Moses has a passion for jewelry design

Photo: Jeri Elkins

Meagan Moses designs original jewelry pieces.

By Hannah Simon

Meagan Moses, 25, recently started her own handmade jewelry making business. She crafts bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. Meagan grew up in Fort Worth with her older sister, Madison and her parents, Shayne and Lisa. She is a graduate of Arlington Heights High School, where she took many different art classes. She participated in a highly specialized art course, “Jewelry Metals Class,” and also studied drawing and painting.

Meagan continued her artistic education at the University of Texas at Austin, where she majored in Studio Art. UT canceled its jewelry program, so she focused on sculpture and photography. During her junior year, she interned with jewelry maker Agnes Seabass. While at UT Meagan was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority.

Following her UT graduation, Meagan attended graduate school at Lorenzo de’ Medici in Florence, Italy. There she studied many different contemporary and classical techniques. She took a range of classes including the history of jewelry, stone setting, drawing and casting during the two-year program. Her professors and classmates hailed from many different countries. While there, she realized she wanted to create art for a living.

Dreamcatcher

Filigree Hamsa

Golden Closure

Greed

“I love making jewelry that can help instill confidence in the wearer. It is so important that we magnify and celebrate our differences and I want my jewelry to help empower women to do this,” said Meagan.

“The thing that makes jewelry so special is that it can be worn by everyone, regardless of size, age, gender, color, etc. The feeling of finishing an outfit with some jewelry and being ready to conquer the world, that’s where I come in,” she added.

Meagan explained what drew her to jewelry-making over other media.

“It is a functional art. You wear it and people see. I can make exactly what I want. They are unique pieces, wearable art. I can go out and people can see it and ask about it. You can always use more jewelry. It is something different that you have to be trained in, not everyone can do it.”

Before COVID-19, Meagan crafted her jewelry in the studio at CERA in Waterside. Now, she has been working out of a makeshift studio in her house. Her favorite activity is to experiment with rings and earrings. Meagan can add diamonds or precious metals to anything that is commissioned by a customer.

Meagan is donating a portion of her profits to the Multicultural Alliance. Meagan went to MCA’s Camp CommUNITY, where she was the Jewish representative. Many people there had never met a Jewish person before. MCA promotes understanding and respect among different communities and cultures. It is about advocacy and standing up to injustice. Meagan wants to give back to an organization that means so much to her.