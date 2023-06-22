Mesorah celebrates 20th graduating class

Photo: Susanna Rey – SKR Photography

The Mesorah High School for Girls Class of 2023, from left, are: Hadassah Roth, salutatorian, daughter of Jeff and Deena Roth; Ashley Gardner, daughter of Mark and Tsipi Gardner; Shira Ringelheim, daughter of Rabbi Daniel and Shoshana Ringelheim; Naomi Klitzner, daughter of Phillip and Dayna Klitzner; Shifra Katz, daughter of Rabbi Yisrael and Nechama Katz; Bassheva (Shevi) Lazewnik, salutatorian, daughter of Avi and Sara Lazewnik; Rechie Herskovits, daughter of Rabbi Shmuel and Devora Herskovits; Hadas Heymann, Keser Shem Tov awardee and valedictorian, daughter of Aryeh and Shalvi Heymann; Naomi Schranz, daughter of David Schranz and Eve Schranz; Dina Robkin, daughter of Rabbi Yogi and Shifra Robkin; Rika’la Broderick, daughter of Rabbi Ranaan and Sorochel Broderick; Rochel Fried, daughter of Rabbi Shmuel and Yochana Fried; Ella Levy, daughter of Yigal and Shulamit Levy; Miriam Cassius, daughter of Dr. Jeremy and Aliza Cassius

Mesorah High School for Girls graduated its 20th class on Sunday, June 11, at Congregation Ohr HaTorah. Board President Don Goldstein addressed the full room, welcoming everyone and expressing his pride in the school, in particular, the graduates.

Mrs. Dia Epstein, outgoing Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas board treasurer extolled the girls to, “Use your voice, your smarts and your hearts — applying all that you have learned — as your actions advance Torah living steeped in compassion, justice, integrity and social responsibility.”

In the Mesorah tradition, each senior presented her remarks followed by Headmaster Rabbi Avraham Zev Kosowsky who highlighted an exceptional quality of each student illustrated by a d’var Torah. Keser Shem Tov awardee and valedictorian Hadas Heymann explained the importance of being content with what we have through the story of Yaakov and Esav. She examined how expressing hakarat hatov (appreciation) leads one to histapkut (contentment).

Other graduates spoke about the strength to do what is right, banding together to support one another, having a positive attitude, possessing an ayin tova (a good eye) and always seeing the good in situations and others, simcha, enthusiasm in the performance of mitzvos, balance and more. Each student explained her character trait with a d’var Torah and highlighted how she had experienced it in Mesorah. The crowd got a glimpse into each student both through her speech and Rabbi Kosowsky’s remarks about her.

Shevi Lazwenik and Hadassah Roth were presented with the salutatorian award as they earned the second-highest grade point average in the graduating class.