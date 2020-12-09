Meyer “Mike” Levine, 83, passed away unexpectedly at his Plano home Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Rabbi Israel Iser and Bila Levine. Mike was the youngest of three and the only son. He lost his father at a young age and after his bar mitzvah, he and his mother moved to Chicago to live near his oldest sister.

He attended Illinois Tech and served in the Army, later graduating from Southern Methodist University.

He met his wife Brenda Labovitz of Fort Worth while they were both living in Houston. They married June 27, 1971, at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth. The couple moved to Singapore, Plano and Lubbock. In 1979, they moved back to Plano permanently.

Mike had a long career as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments for 18 years and Honeywell for 18 more years. His time working on the first hand-held calculator and managing a plant in Singapore were career highlights.

Mike and Brenda have been active at Congregation Shearith Israel, and Mike took an active role in High Holiday and Sabbath services. After retirement, Mike volunteered by preparing tax returns for AARP and was the handyman for friends and family far and wide. The care that Mike gave to family and friends will be appreciated and remembered and missed.

In addition to his wife Brenda, Mike is survived by his sons Brian Levine (Dr. Laurie Berger) and Jonathan Levine (Rabbi Risa Weinstein); his grandchildren he loved so much, Yedidyah and Yael Levine and Alyssa and Rebecca Berger; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joan and Jerry Skibell.

Rabbi Adam Roffman officiated at a private funeral service on Monday, Dec. 7 at Shearith Israel Memorial Park.