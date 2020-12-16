Michael Blanc, 91, died peacefully from complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 16, 2020, after a very brief illness. Mike, who was born on Dec. 24, 1928, leaves behind his son Steve, daughter Sara, daughter-in-law Phyllis, grandson Scott and his wife Lana, along with his two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Charlotte.

Mike will always be remembered for his kindness, outgoing and likable personality and genuine love for both his family and friends.

Though a modest man on many levels, Mike quietly designed some aerospace engineer protocols that positively impacted mankind on a global scale. This included his accomplishments on the Apollo space program, which landed him recognition in the Smithsonian. He also was instrumental in designing the robotics system to place rivets into commercial airliners’ wings, savings hundreds of man-hours and millions of dollars.

Even with all of his professional achievements, he mostly enjoyed tinkering in his personal time with building new rooms onto his house and rebuilding car engines.

He loved a good poker and blackjack game. He took up painting, which he really enjoyed much into his later years.

He joins his beloved Helen, and was no doubt happy to celebrate their wedding anniversary over the Thanksgiving holiday. He will be sorely missed by family and friends alike.

