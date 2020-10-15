Michael Shook

Michael S. Shook passed away on Oct. 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Shook, father of Lainie Shook (Jim Bob Airhart), Jason Shook; stepfather of Lisa Steinkamp (Matt), Betsy DeMarco (Chad); grandfather of Sophia and Dax DeMarco; Raef Airhart; Ethan Steinkamp; brother of Larry Shook. Michael (Mickey/Mike) was a loving friend and brother-in-law. In his last few years he was lovingly cared for by the caregivers at The Legacy Willow Bend. A graveside service for family was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Oct. 8. Memorial contributions to The Legacy at Willow Bend, Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.