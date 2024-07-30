Most Texas adults support school vouchers, new survey finds

Students enter a classroom at one of the 11 Houston-area campuses of Yes Prep, a public charter school system.

Photo: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

By Asad Jung, The Texas Tribune, Graphics by Elijah Nicholson-Messmer

The Texas Tribune

July 30, 2024

Most Texas adults agree with arguments against school vouchers, but in the end, they still would support legislation that makes such programs available to all families in the state, according to a new survey released Monday.

The University of Houston and Texas Southern University survey asked 2,257 adults about their opinions on school vouchers, programs that let families use taxpayer dollars to pay for their children’s private schooling, and education savings accounts, a form of vouchers that state leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott have advocated for since last year.

The survey also asked respondents whether they agreed with some of the most common arguments made against and in favor of vouchers. Proponents argue vouchers give families more choices to pick the school that is best for their children while opponents worry they divert money away from already struggling public schools.

“When they weigh the pros and the cons of vouchers, [respondents came] down on the side of being pro-voucher,” said Mark Jones, a professor at Rice University and one of the report’s authors.

Black adults in particular were more likely to agree with arguments made against school vouchers while still supporting such programs, Jones said.

Seventy percent of Black adults supported creating a school voucher program that all Texas families have access to, and 72% supported school voucher legislation that would only benefit low-income families. Black adults were also the most likely to agree with arguments against school voucher legislation like “vouchers/ESAs funnel money away from already struggling public schools” and “vouchers/ESAs provide funding to private schools and individuals with only limited accountability for how the funds are used.”

Source: University of Houston/Texas Southern University Graphic: Elijah Nicholson-Messmer

“I think it has to do in part with a growing share of African Americans who look at their public schools and believe that their public schools are failing them, and don’t believe that without some type of change, like the adoption of vouchers, that situation is going to change anytime soon,” Jones said.

People who identified as Republicans were much more likely to support legislation that would create a voucher program for all families in Texas and less likely to support a proposal only for low-income families, the survey found.

Meanwhile, Democrats were more likely to support a voucher program just for low-income families. White Democrats were the least supportive of a voucher program for all families.

The survey didn’t find a significant difference in support for vouchers between respondents in rural, suburban and urban parts of the state.

Vouchers were Abbott’s top legislative priority last year. Proposals for an education savings account program ultimately blocked by a coalition of Texas House Democrats and rural Republicans, who have traditionally opposed vouchers.

During this year’s primary elections, Abbott campaigned heavily against Republican incumbents who voted against vouchers, unseating several. Abbott has said the Texas House now has enough votes to pass a voucher program during next year’s legislative session.

