Murdered and missing in Hamas attack include citizens from 41 nations

At least 235 foreign nationals have died and 74 remain missing, the Israeli government stated on Saturday.

JNS Staff Report

Citizens from at least 41 countries were murdered or taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, according to the latest statistics released by the Israeli government.

Those killed and missing came from at least 41 countries as of the latest count. Source: State of Israel.

Thirty-two American citizens were confirmed dead in the attack. Eleven remain unaccounted for.

“This is our darkest hour. We have to defeat this barbarism. This is a battle between the forces of civilization and … monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, burned innocent people, babies, grandmothers,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting Israel, on Saturday evening.

Hamas has released two hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, on Friday for what the terror organization referred to as “humanitarian reasons.” Both are American citizens.

On Thursday, thousands of people gathered in Times Square, in the heart of New York City, to support the hostages.

The Hamas attack left 1,400 people dead and at least 4,100 wounded. More than 200 are being held hostage in Gaza.

With a population of about 9.73 million, Israel is roughly one-34th the size of the United States, which has around 335.55 million people.

This means that the reported death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack is proportional to about 48,300 Americans.