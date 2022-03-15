My mother, Myra Fried

Dear Readers,

At the time of this great loss to my family I wanted to give you the opportunity to read a little bit about my mother, a truly great woman. May her memory be a blessing for us all.

With much sadness,

Rabbi Yerachmiel Fried

Myra Fried (nee Kay-Klugman)

“A woman of valor who can find…?” asks King Solomon. He goes on to describe her as one whom her husband relies upon, works from morning to night giving nourishment and comfort to her children, offers sound advice to all and is praised by all throughout the land.

The woman of valor he described was fulfilled in the life of Myra Fried. She was a woman who showered her love, not only on her own husband and four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but upon all of the many people she came in contact with, sharing with them her good cheer, love of life and wisdom. So many, family and friends, acquaintances, her children and grandchildren, regularly sought out her sage advice and wisdom.

Myra was born on Feb. 13, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, as one of six children born to Harry and Tillie Kay (Klugman). She was married to the love of her life, Andrew, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, for 42 years. Together, they built a home full of fun, laughter and joy.

Myra retired many years ago after running a child day care business in her home for 42 years. She loved “her kids” and was affectionately known as “Auntie Mye” by the hundreds of children she cared for and their families. In the later years, many of her charges were second-generation children of parents she had cared for as young children, who sent their own children to “Auntie Mye” because of the love and respect they had for her.

One of Myra’s passions was spending time with her friends, especially playing mah jongg. She had multiple groups she played in for over 55 years. Myra was also instrumental in teaching mah jongg to a large group of younger women so that the next generation could continue her passion.

Myra and Andy gave so much love to their children, Randy (Rabbi Yerachmiel) and his wife Marcy, Keith and his girlfriend Angel (and ex-wife Karen) and Ricky (Rabbi Yechezkel) and his wife Rivka, as well as their 31 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family was her true joy in life. Myra would quote her mother, who, although not a wealthy woman, would point to the pictures of her children and grandchildren and exclaim: “There’s my million dollars!” Myra would say about her sons’ wives, “They’re not my daughters-in-law, they’re my ‘daughters-in-love.’”

Myra was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andy, and sisters Rita Levitt, Lanore Stone and Norma Hess. She is survived by her sister Bernyce Heller and brother Dennis Kay as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she so adored.

Myra also cared deeply about Jewish traditions. She did her best to always make sure the family was together for all of the Jewish holidays and raised a family proud of their Jewish heritage. She used her amazing cooking skills to prepare the most delicious holiday meals.

In her final weeks, what brought her joy was seeing the smiling faces of her beloved family, whether in person, on the phone or on Zoom calls from around the world.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to two amazing, selfless women, Trina Johnson and Robin Rogers, who have taken loving, tender care of Myra for the past seven years, as well as to the many dedicated health care professionals who have done so much for her health and comfort.

Donations can be made to DATA-Dallas Area Torah Association; 5840 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230, 214-987-3282.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Fried is dean of Dallas Area Torah Association.