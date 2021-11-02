New lunch group begins for adults ages 50 and over

Photos: 50Plus Lifestyles Lunch & Learn

The 50Plus Lifestyle Lunch & Learn meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in North Dallas.

By Deb Silverthorn

A new program for active adults 50 and older is creating community connections through monthly gatherings with inspiring professionals.

The next gathering of 50Plus Lifestyle Lunch & Learn will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Munn & Morris Financial Advisors in North Dallas, 14180 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 530. It will feature Leslie Farin, founder and publisher of the online magazine 50Plus Today, who will address embracing aging.

“Those of us who are 50-plus are an active group and we should be celebrating the years as they come. The time, energy and money that often becomes available in new ways as we age means our second act can be as good as, or better, than our first,” said Farin, who in August founded the 50Plus Lifestyle Lunch & Learn with Brenda Bonin, Blake Hollers and Jeff Kort.

“The response to the group has been terrific and many of our guests have returned for two or more programs, many bringing friends the next time around,” she said.

Farin, a New Jersey native, her husband Larry and children Alex and Michael are longtime members of Congregation Beth Torah. A clinical dietitian turned public health professional, then communications professional, is well-aware of issues that arise as one turns 50.

“I decided to create 50Plus Today, which provides inspiring, empowering and educational articles written from a personal perspective on trending topics to help and support others,” said Farin. “The Lifestyle Lunch & Learn grew out of meeting Brenda, Blake and Jeff and our recognizing all that’s in the online magazine is what we, and other experts we know, can share.”

The November meetup will also feature actor Burton Gilliam, 83, best known for his role as Lyle in “Blazing Saddles.”

Certified Financial Planner Jeff Kort spoke at the October meeting of 50Plus Lifestyles Lunch & Learn. The group gears informational and social monthly meetings to those 50 and older.

Blake and Patricia Hollers, Jeff Kort, Leslie Farin and (not shown) Brenda Bonin co-founded the monthly 50Plus Lifestyle Lunch & Learn events.

For Andrew Siegel, the get-togethers have given him information to support his customers, many older adults, of his Junkluggers of Greater Dallas disposal services.

“The audience is of people in the age range I do much of my business with and the resources and information I’ve gathered are wonderful,” said Siegel. “I’ll be back for sure .”

At the October meeting, a Dallas police detective led a conversation about scams targeting older adults, and Kort spoke about being financially prepared for the “second half” of life.

Kort, who left Sprint as a strategic manager after working for 25 years for the company, is spending his next chapter as a certified financial planner with Morris & Munn Financial Advisors.

“Networking is how so many people find clients and that is a really important aspect of those meetings,” said Kort, a Kansas City native who is the husband of Kimberly and father of Dylan and Sydney. The family belongs to Temple Shalom. He first met Hollers and Farin and reconnected with Bonin with whom he’d worked years earlier, through a networking group.

Each meeting includes lunch and two speakers who provide a 20-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer period and prize drawings. On Dec. 14, elder law attorney Bill McNair will discuss the importance of creating wills earlier in life and Hypnotic Hiking leader Valerie Grimes will speak to mindfulness in nature.

“This group is about networking to share information and resources, not ever a sales pitch. We are all of the ages where so many decisions really impact our lives and being informed can make all the difference,” said Kort. “In addition, we wanted to provide an opportunity to socialize, not on a professional level, and build community. Many of our guests show up early, they stay after the program, and we’re seeing that build happening.”

To register for the 50Plus Lifestyle Lunch & Learn, visit tinyurl.com/50Plus-Lifestyle-Lunch-Learn.