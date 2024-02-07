New title VI probes of Harvard, UMich, New School, USF, Indiana

U.S. Department of Education. (Photo: Lucas Images/Shutterstock)



The institutions are being probed for alleged discrimination based on “shared ancestry” under the 1964 Civil Rights Law.

JNS Staff Report

February 6, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education announced five new investigations under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Law on Tuesday.

Harvard University, University of Michigan, The New School (N.Y.), Indiana University-Bloomington, the Butler School District 53 (Ill.) and the University of South Florida are all being probed for violations “for discrimination involving shared ancestry.”

On Monday, Campus Reform said that it filed the complaint against the Bloomington, Ind. public school.

The Education Department does not state the reasons for the investigations.

Amin Husain, a New York University professor who used to teach at New School, denied that Hamas terrorists beheaded babies and raped women during a Dec. 5 “teach-in” at the New School, sponsored by Students for Justice in Palestine. Husain also said, “We live in a Zionist city” and joked about his antisemitic reputation, the Free Press reported.

A New School spokesperson told the publication that the campus SJP chapter “is entitled to use university space, as are all New School student organizations, for educational activities, and has the right to invite speakers representing various points of views to the university.”

In a Nov. 17 teach-in at the New School, Husain said of Israel, “This land isn’t for the Jews, I’m sorry.”

“This land is for a lot of other things that has to do with profit, that has to do with imperialism, that has to do with interests, geopolitical interests, so that’s something also to keep in mind,” he said, adding that there is no perfect victim. “You’re either on the side of the colonizer or the colonized.”

“Founded in 1919 as a progressive alternative to traditional higher education, The New School was a haven for Jews in the 1930s, offering them jobs and visas to help them escape Hitler’s Nazi Germany,” the Free Press noted.