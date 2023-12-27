New war database unveiled by Israel security group

Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo: IDF)

JNS Staff Report

December 27, 2023

A new website featuring up-to-date data on the Israel-Hamas war was recently opened to the public by the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF).

The website, Israel War Database, contains the latest data on numbers of killed and wounded, basic facts about the war zone, stories, reports and analysis.

A video section includes testimonies about the Oct. 7 attack from first responders, journalists and survivors.

A “Myths Debunked” section attempts to explode common misconceptions. Myths include, “The Jews have no claim to the land they call Israel,” “Jews stole Arab land” and “Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people.”

“In order to combat disinformation on Israel, we at IDSF…decided not to wait for anyone else and to take the initiative. This unique database allows people to get a full understanding of the conflict, armed to their teeth with data, analysis and stories,” said Or Yissachar, head of IDSF’s research department.

“The non-stop news cycle, information and fake news haystack are bombarding the everyday news consumer and are making it virtually impossible for them to form an informed opinion. It is commonly said that the first casualty of war is the truth, and it is especially true as it relates to Israel,” he added.

Yissachar said the results are seen on U.S. campuses, in protests in Europe and in misleading commentary by ill-informed people who treat Israel as the villain in the story.

“We believe that the more educated people are regarding the war, the more they would support Israel in its defensive war efforts against Iran’s axis of evil,” he said.