Newbergs’ family, business honor Uncle Marv

Photos: Courtesy Barry Newberg

Barry and Kenna Newberg and their daughters, Sloane (left) and Avery, continue their Uncle Marv Newberg’s legacy of serving The Jewish Family Service Food Pantry.

His legacy of supporting JFS Food Pantry continues

By Deb Silverthorn

The Newberg family tree’s canopy has offered sheltering protection for Jewish Family Service (JFS) for more than a decade. Three generations have served up heart, dedication and support. By collecting and delivering hundreds of pounds of food each year, Barry Newberg, his wife Kenna and their daughters Avery and Sloane are committed to carrying on their Uncle Marv’s absolute devotion.

“When Uncle Marv retired, he showed up at Jewish Family Service and he didn’t stop giving them his everything until just before he passed away. He loved being there,” Barry Newberg said of his Uncle Marv, of blessed memory, who volunteered at the JFS Food Pantry from his retirement in 2007 until 2012. “He loved helping JFS clients shop, put their orders together, work with intake … whatever he could do, he would do and it mattered so much to him.”

Following Uncle Marv’s passing in 2013, Newberg and his family decided while they couldn’t be the onsite presence he was, they could donate food to his beloved agency. At first, the foursome would make treks to JFS and deliver a carload of their own collections at a time.

Uncle Marv had never married and had no children but his extended family, and the next generation, was his “everything.” He was at every family occasion, reviewed report cards, took them shopping for clothes and was an endless supplier of advice, gifts and unconditional love.

In 2015, when Newberg became a franchisee of The Cleaning Authority (TCA), it was bashert; the organization supports its businesses in making a difference in their community by hosting clothing and food drives for the brand’s TCA CARES program. The brand provides marketing materials and Newberg’s team began leaving grocery bags with information for his clients to fill and leave for pickup upon the next service.

In 2020, his then 525 home cleaning customers donated more than 740 pounds; in 2022, his client base, then at 590, donated more than 830 pounds — more than $8,000 worth of provisions — that he brought to JFS’ door.

“The Newbergs are a perfect example of how families can continue a legacy of giving and doing,” said Robin Raxlin Gormley, JFS senior director of programs and hunger relief. “I know Uncle Marv is incredibly proud as he watches them caring about something that mattered so much to him.

“Marv Newberg was passionate and he ran the show. I had just started in the Food Pantry and he taught me so much,” she added. “Like so many of our seniors, Marv brought the energy and care he’d had in business to us and here he found another purpose and meaning. JFS really becomes a second home to many volunteers and for Marv that was certainly true.”

Uncle Marv and Barry Newberg at his graduation from The University of Texas in December 1995 Barry Newberg’s The Cleaning Authority clientele have helped deliver over 2,000 pounds of food to JFS’ Food Pantry. His efforts are in memory of his Uncle Marv Newberg, who volunteered at the Food Pantry from 2007 until 2012.

A Dallas native, Barry is the son of Sandra and the late Alvin and brother of Jamey (Ginger) and Mandy. Mitzvah making isn’t new to him or his family. He was raised at Congregation Shearith Israel, then for years with his wife and daughters attended Congregation Beth Torah and now Temple Shalom. The tenet of tikkun olam has never been far from his core.

Newberg had grown up watching his father and his Uncle Marv work at their Saks Uniform Company for more than 30 years and the men’s work ethic carried on.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of my father and Uncle Marv definitely trickled down. It was them and other mentors who taught me that you can do your own thing, make your own mark and be a positive influence on others,” said the graduate of Hillcrest High School and The University of Texas at Austin.

“You can do it, but the fire has to burn inside you. It’s hard work but I love it,” Newberg said.

Following his first job out of school, with Hoop It Up’s basketball tour in Europe, Newberg worked with Blockbuster, CiCi’s and then Tin Star restaurants. All along the way, impacting others and always teaching — and learning himself — has been important.

As a MOOYAH Burgers, Shakes and Fries franchisee, Newberg made sure his crew included teens to whom he wanted to give a meaningful first work opportunity. He’d hire high school students with little or no experience and turn them into managers, entrusting them with far more than most owners.

“I had a great group of kids who gave, and got, respect,” said Newberg. “I’ve stayed in touch with a number of those kids who are now grown, married, working as adult professionals. Giving them a start where they really felt they were more than just showing up but really contributing, because they were, I think mattered.”

Newberg loved MOOYAH but doesn’t miss the 365 days a year “on.” When he got a call from a franchise broker, he listened and The Cleaning Authority won him over. Now, with 17 crews and 615 customers in Allen, McKinney and Wylie, he is again training as a sophomore year business coach for the brand, helping more than 240 franchisees.

At work he supports his clients, employees and team members; at home, his family; and in the community, countless faces he’ll never meet — these are gifts that Uncle Marv Newberg has passed on. These roots are stronger with the sprouting of each branch of his family tree.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Jewish Family Service for all ages, visit jfsdallas.org/volunteer and to support JFS’ Food Pantry, visit jfsdallas.org/services/

emergency-food-pantry.