Obituaries: April 13th, 2023

Phyllis Fox Mills passed away March 27, 2023, from heart failure. Phyllis Mills was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Dallas, and grew up in University Park. She graduated from Highland Park High School, attended Goucher College and earned a bachelor’s degree in music from New York University. While growing up in Dallas, Phyllis studied the piano and ballet and was active in the Temple Emanu-El choir.

Phyllis and Martin Mills were married in Dallas at Temple Emanu-El Sept. 3, 1960, by Rabbi Levi Olan. She and Marty lived in New York and New Jersey for 25 years after which they moved back to Dallas to help her mother Rose Fox in the family business. Phyllis assumed leadership of the family business (Phyllis Ann Accessories) in 1997.

While living in New Jersey, Phyllis was active in the sisterhood at Temple Emanu-El of West Essex in Livingston, New Jersey. She served as president of the sisterhood and as a delegate to the regional and national boards of the WRJ. Also, she was the substitute organist at the temple.

Phyllis taught piano in her New Jersey home. She served as the accompanist and choir director at Temple Beth Am in Parsippany, New Jersey, and taught Hebrew at Temple Beth Shalom of Clifton, New Jersey. Phyllis was an active member of the Livingston Community Players, singing and dancing in the annual musicals. She served as president of the organization as well.

After moving to Dallas, Phyllis continued her active involvement in the Jewish community, now at Temple Emanu-El. She rejoined the choir with which she sang up until her illness. Phyllis and Marty were founding members of the L’Chiam Havurah. She was the president of the music committee and of WRJ. She served on the regional board and many committees of the WRJ, including heading the Lilith discussion group, handling the Yes Fund, Golden Grams and volunteering at the Sisterhood gift shop as well as participating in the book club. Phyllis was frequently seen at Chever-

Torah and Saturday morning services in Lefkowitz Chapel.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years, Martin Mills; children Evelyn (Lawrence Kirschner) of Columbus, Ohio, Andrew (Lori) of Long Valley, New Jersey, and Joshua (Andrea) of Carlisle, Massachussetts; and grandchildren Jessica Kirschner (Virginia), Matthew Kirschner (Virginia), Peter Kirschner (Washington), Danielle Mills (New Jersey), Michael Mills (New Jersey), Meredith Mills (Massachusetts) and Naomi Mills (Massachusetts).

Phyllis will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her positive outlook on life and her commitment to Judaism. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Carl Michael Pactor, 81, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.

Born in Houston, Michael was the beloved son of Morris and Sara Siegel Pactor. He lived his childhood years in Dallas, Beaumont and Galveston, where he met his best friend for life, Mike Nussenblat, and graduated from Ball High School. Michael was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and a member of Tau Delta Phi and the U. S. Army Reserves. Upon graduation, he moved to Dallas and managed Rubenstein Foods Seafood processing plant for over 20 years. He next became a real estate broker and property manager ending his 35-year career at Quine and Associates where he had practiced for 19 years, making lasting friendships and garnering respect and love from his tenants.

Family was foremost in Michael’s life. Less than 90 days after meeting and proposing to Barbara, they were married Feb. 1, 1969. When Michael wasn’t cheering on the Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys or Mavericks he was working in the yard — one of his great prides — or chauffeuring kids to Hebrew School, soccer, baseball and basketball practices and games as well as dance classes and recitals. On Saturdays and Sundays, he would pile the kids in the car and head to Dunkin’ Donuts and then to car lots where they would walk the lots for hours. In the warmer months, fishing was added to the weekends. He was a hands-on dad helping build pine derby cars, models and going to professional sporting events, kids in tow.

Michael had the biggest heart, opening his household to help care for family members that needed assistance. He was an active member of Shearith Israel and was on the Hebrew school board and a member of the Mispachah Havurah for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a loving husband to Barbara Steinberger Pactor, father of Scott (Jee Won Park), Marc (Jamie) and Maggie Pactor Stinchfield (Derek); cherished grandfather of Ezra, Aiden, Blake and Sadie; brother of Beverly Laves (Bruce); brother-in-law to Gary (Jacque) Steinberger, Larry (Marilyn) Steinberger; uncle to four nephews, three nieces; and great-uncle to eight nephews and three nieces.

A service at the grave was held Friday, April 7, in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth.

Please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

Michael’s family entrusted his care and services to E C. “Trey” Harper III and ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER, Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.