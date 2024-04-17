Obituaries: April 18th, 2024

Adrienne Steinberg Epstein

Adrienne Steinberg Epstein, 98, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family April 7, 2024. “Adie” was born May 12, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to Dallas with her family and attended Forest Avenue High School, where she developed lifelong friends. She attended The University of Texas at Austin and later married Arthur Steinberg, her husband of 36 years. After he passed away, she became involved in real estate and was one of the first agents at Paula Stringer, Merrill Lynch. Her spunky personality and caring nature were a perfect fit for the business. She loved people and they loved her. In 1996, she married Harvey Epstein. They enjoyed their retired years playing golf at the Columbian Club, bridge with their friends and traveling. Adie lived for her family and always surrounded herself with them, always giving so much of herself.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Arthur Steinberg and Harvey Epstein; her parents Lillian and Phil Levin; brothers Milton, Elliott (Elise) and Eugene (Margie) Levin; sister Thelma (Harold) Saxe; and many friends who adored her.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Judy and Robb Steinberg, grandson Zach (Lindsay) Steinberg and granddaughter Karly (Michael) Nieman. She was blessed with four beautiful great-grandchildren: Gavin, Rory, Bryce Steinberg and Emerson Nieman. She was a role model, friend and inspiration to her nieces and nephews.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and especially by her bridge group ladies. She lived a full life, her way, independently in her home until the last days.

A memorial service was held on April 11 in the Stern Chapel at Temple Emanu-El with Cantor Vicky Glikin officiating.

The family requests that if desired, remembrances may be made in Adie’s honor to Temple Emanu-El.

Ralph Robinowitz

Ralph Robinowitz, 94, of Dallas, passed away on April 7, 2024, after a courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a Parkinson’s-related disease. Born in Houston on Sept. 21, 1929, Ralph graduated in 1946 at the age of 16 from San Jacinto High School in Houston. He attended Vanderbilt University and then The University of Texas at Austin, earning a B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in psychology from The University of Texas. After completing his Ph.D., he went on active duty with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 and later served in the Army reserves, attaining the rank of major. Ralph married Chana on Nov. 6, 1960; together they raised a loving family of four children and numerous grandchildren. After his army service, Ralph began his career working as a clinical psychologist for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. In 1972, he founded and headed the first V.A. drug dependence treatment program in the U.S., which he directed until his retirement from the V.A. in 1986. His experience in this area led to him being appointed by Governor Bill Clements to the State Drug Abuse Advisory Committee for two terms. He also maintained a private practice and was a professor of psychology at Southern Methodist University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce). He conducted significant research and was a co-author of multiple papers examining the diagnosis, incidence and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in Vietnam veterans. He was a former president of the Dallas Psychological Association, an executive committee member of the Texas Psychological Association and an oral examiner for the Texas Board of Psychology. He was also a member of the Texas Jewish Historical Society. He enjoyed his frequent exercise at the Cooper Center for many years. In his retirement years, he attended law school at Texas Wesleyan University and he was licensed as an attorney by the State Bar of Texas in November 1998. After being licensed he went to work as a government contractor for the Social Security Administration.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Chana Robinowitz; their son, Howard Robinowitz; parents, Isadore and Esther Levinson Karchmer Robinowitz; and sister and brother-in-law Mona and Stanley Rubenstein.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Don (Nikki) Robinowitz, Jill (David) Clay and Kevin (Debbie) Robinowitz; grandchildren, Carli and John Clay, Anna and Jake Robinowitz, Beau and Mila Robinowitz and Tyler Tran; brother-in-law Avi (Shuli) Freedman; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.

His family is incredibly grateful for all of the caregivers who assisted him in his fight against PSP, particularly his longtime caregiver Delia Corpuz.

Donations may be made to Shearith Israel, CurePSP or the charity of your choice.