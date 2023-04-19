Obituaries: April 20th, 2023

Ruth Rosenberg Andres

Ruth Rosenberg Andres passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at the incredible age of 94. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Louis and Mary Rosenberg on Feb. 17, 1929, Ruth was adored by her three older siblings, Jack, Polly and Sylvia.

She was a force of nature her entire life. She hosted the first integrated sleepover as Y-Teens president, was a star athlete lettering in golf at the University of Arizona, spent a year as a United Nations Tour Guide and taught first grade in Rabat, French Morocco.

However, no adventure could top the one that began on Dec. 25, 1955. On a visit to Dallas, she went on a blind date with Dallasite Dave Andres. They were engaged five days later and married on Feb. 12, 1956. Their 50-year marriage was truly a partnership of two soul mates and best friends.

Ruth was dedicated to the Jewish and Greater Dallas community. She served as the president of the Dallas Jewish Historical Society, was a CASA advocate for children and was one of the first volunteers at Temple Emanu-El’s Rhodes Terrace Preschool Program. She was a devoted volunteer with the JFS Meals on Wheels program and proudly served as a docent at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Ruth was a lifelong member of Temple Emanu-El, where she was honored to light the eternal flame year after year and baked countless loaves of challah for Shabbat and Caring Congregation packages.

She was a passionate student and teacher all her life. In the early ‘70s, she studied ESL (English as a second language) in order to teach English to the numerous Russian Jewish émigrés she helped resettle in Dallas. Ruth continued to teach ESL to college students from around the world for over 35 years and served as their mentor and friend long after they left her classroom. In more recent years, she enrolled in the JCC Melton School program and enjoyed taking art and meditation classes.

Ruth was passionate about art, music, travel, politics, social justice and women’s rights. She even learned to play the ukulele at the age of 92. And, most of all, she adored her grandchildren, Benjamin, Max (Kim), Louis, Miles, Ezra, Cailey, Elise and Rebecca, and they loved her even more.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Dave, and is survived by her children, Jill, Roger (Rini), Marc (Debbie), Rachel (Ben); her grandchildren; and countless friends of all ages. The burial and memorial service were held on April 10 at Temple Emanu-El.

Ruth’s family is eternally grateful to Dr. Allan Shulkin for his care and support over the past several years. Finally, Ruth would want to make sure you vote blue, be inclusive of all people, stand up and speak out for what is fair and just and live every day to its fullest.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum or Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Marilyn Sweet

Marilyn Rude Sweet, of Dallas, lived her 91 years with an impassioned love of family, an extraordinary devotion to friends and a natural desire to make life fun and enjoyable for everyone she touched. She passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023.

Marilyn was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Dallas, three years after her brother Sam, to loving parents Helen and Max Rude. Her early life included a happily spoiled childhood and teen years in South Dallas, enjoying a close-knit group of family and friends, who remained extremely close throughout their lives. After graduating Forest Avenue High, she went on to attend OU and UT and received her degree from SMU in education.

The next chapter of her life story begins with the marriage to her loving husband, Harold, which lasted 68 devoted years until his death in 2020. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his “May.” For her part, she would make all the plans — socializing with friends, scheduling vacations and visiting kids, grandkids and great-grandkids — to make their lives the most fun and happiest possible. Adding to her happiness were her countless friends, considered family; their twice-weekly card or mah jongg games, where world problems were solved; and of course endless phone conversations in case something was missed.

She was funny and had a great sense of humor. She wanted everyone to be happy and entertained. She was also sensitive while at the same time she had a quiet inner strength. These qualities were part of why she was so loved by her children, Alan and Susan Sweet, Judy and David Fried; her grandchildren, Staci and Andrew Duhan, Mandi Golman and Philip Boyd, Carlie and Garrett Laves, Haley Fried and David Fried; her great-grandchildren, Rell, Clara, Sabrina, Marlo, Isaac, Ryn and Silas. She was predeceased by daughter Shari Vasher (surviving son-in-law Tim Vasher), granddaughter Samantha Sweet, brother and sister-in-law Sam and Pauline Rude and brother-in-law Arnold Sweet.

A very special thank-you goes to caregiver Glenda Duncan.

A huge thank-you goes to the amazing people that took care of Marilyn at The Tradition Prestonwood the past two years, including one of her main care partners Marie-France, as well as Alecia.

A graveside service was held at Shearith Israel Cemetery on April 14.

In Marilyn’s memory, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.