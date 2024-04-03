Obituaries: April 4th, 2024

Mitchell Barnett

Mitchell Lawrence Barnett, brilliant rocket scientist turned commercial real estate developer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2024, surrounded by those he loved.

Mitch was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois.

A graduate of the first aeronautical engineering class from the University of Illinois, he came to Dallas, designing cruise missiles for Chance Vought. He received his master’s at UCLA. Mitch was a space pioneer, working for North American, becoming chief of simulators and trainers for the Apollo program.

From the moment Mitch laid eyes on Mimi in the Aaron Sanctuary, it was love at first sight. They shared almost 65 years, always by each other’s sides and together built an incredible legacy. An avid student of history, he read Will and Ariel Durant’s “Story of Civilization” for pleasure and could name every Civil War battle and general. An accomplished tennis player, Mitch enjoyed playing matches with his children and dear friends into his late 80s.

Mitch lived his life in dedication to making the world a better place. He rarely took credit and quietly helped those in need. A human computer, he helped countless tenants and acquaintances in setting up their businesses, giving them financial advice and bringing them into the age of computers. He spent countless hours serving his synagogue as executive vice-president, leader of the religious school and beloved teacher. Pioneering adult education at his synagogue, he brought to Dallas political figures, writers and musicians from all over the country.

It was his great honor to continue the legacy of his beloved in-laws. Mitch and Mimi were instrumental in the founding of the Leah and Paul Lewis Chair of Holocaust Studies at UTD, which continues the mission of teaching the past to change the future.

Mitch’s family were the pulse of his existence; they started and finished each day with him.

Mimi was the cog in every wheel that drove him.

He will be dearly missed by his children Darren Lewis (Stacy) Barnett, Michael Lewis (Michelle) Barnett, Sheli (Victor Spigelman) Barnett and Morton Lewis Barnett; and grandsons Zeke, Cody, Ritter, Ari and Brandt. ZRS (Zaide Rocket Scientist) to Jacob (Corey) Spigelman, David (Nicole) Spigelman and Aliya (Andrew) Spigelman; Orly, Simon and Hunter. Mitch was predeceased by his parents Ann and Benjamin Barnett and his sisters Lynne Barnett and Felicia (“Sunny”) Gale.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 27, in the Aaron Family Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel, followed by interment at Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road.

Please make donations for scholarships to the Mitchell L. and Miriam Lewis Barnett Annual Scholars’ Lecture at The University of Texas at Dallas Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies. Please go to https://giving.utdallas.edu/Ackerman, pull-down menu Mitchell L. and Miriam Lewis Barnett Scholars’ Lecture.

“The stars will remember and so will we…”

Barbara Steinberg

Barbara Bernard Steinberg

Barbara Steinberg (née Bernard), 90, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2024, in Dallas.

Barbara was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Raymond and Lillian Bernard on Oct. 30, 1933. She went to Pueblo High School in Pueblo, Colorado, and graduated in 1951. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Denver in 1955. She later started her own stationery business, which developed into a career as a gift buyer first for Neusteter’s department store in Denver and later for LaBelle’s. After moving to Dallas, she worked at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. She loved to play mah jongg with her friends and granddaughter. As an avid reader, she greatly enjoyed participating in her book club for many years.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Susan Mann (Lennie Neumann) of London, Sheryl Weisberg (Dr. Michael) and Saundra Steinberg (Dr. Matthew Wilner) of Dallas. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Alex (Kristen) Mann, Reid, Brent; Carly Weisberg, Jacob, Benjamin and Russell Wilner; and loving great-grandmother of twins, Lillian and Charlotte Mann. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Raymond Bernard; sister Cookie Yoelin; and former husband, Dr. Martin Steinberg.

A special thank-you to all the wonderful caregivers at Walnut Place Assisted Living, Medical City Plano Rehabilitation, Legacy Midtown Park Skilled Nursing and the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Thank you also to Drs. Ahn Ngyuen, Agnes Kinra and John W. Duncan for the wonderful care that they each gave to Barbara over the course of many years.

Funeral services were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

A donation may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/; The Legacy Senior Communities, https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/donate/; or any other organization of your choosing.