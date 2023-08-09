Obituaries: August 10, 2023

Alvin Daiches

Alvin Abe Daiches died peacefully at his home early Saturday morning, July 22, 2023. He was 81 years young.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, along with his brother Larry, Alvin was the son of Joe and Lillie Daiches. He graduated from R.L. Paschal High School before attending and graduating from TCU, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

After graduation, Alvin joined the family jewelry business, where he had a successful and lengthy career until retiring. He was active in several organizations including Leading Jewelers Guild, where he was president.

Alvin was a very giving person and volunteering was an important part of his life. He devoted a lot of his time to B’nai B’rith. He was chairperson of the BBYO board and an advisor to AZA. He and Jaclyn were advisors of B’nai B’rith Teen Connection. He was president of Isadore Garsek Lodge and on the board of directors for many years. He served on the board of senior housing, Mollie & Max Barnett B’nai B’rith Apartments.

He served as president of the Men’s Club at Congregation Ahavath Sholom. He was a member of the chevra kadisha. He was involved in helping Chabad Lubavitch of Fort Worth.

Alvin met the love of his life, Jaclyn Flatow, in 1972; they married in 1973. He was a loving and caring father to Jason (Yehuda) Daiches and Julie Nicole Stuart and was an amazing granddaddy to eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. The grandchildren would say he was known for his great sense of humor, his loving and caring nature, his love for doughnuts and ice cream and the Texas Rangers.

In addition to the love of his life, his caring wife of 50 years, Jaclyn, Alvin is survived by his children, Jason (Yehuda) Daiches and Julie Stuart and son-in-law, whom he loved like his own son, Glenn Stuart; grandchildren, Bracha Leah, Pnina, Rivki, Anya, Tzvi, Ella, Isaac and Yeshaya; a great-grandson, Yaakov; brother, Larry and his wife, Elaine; nephew and niece, Scott Daiches and Lori Oberheu and their families; and numerous other family members.

Rabbi Dov Mandel officiated at the July 25 funeral at Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.

Alvin’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Theodore Ted Mack

Theodore “Ted” Mack, lawyer and civic leader, died peacefully at home on Aug. 6, 2023. Born in Fort Worth on March 5, 1936, he was the son of Henry and Norma Harris Mack. Ted graduated from R.L. Paschal High School as a TCU Horned Frog fan. Despite his love for TCU and his hometown of Fort Worth, he hit the road, attending Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where in addition to getting a top-notch education, he learned to love drinking Jack Daniels in the winter and gin and tonics in the summer. As a third-generation Texas lawyer, he returned home to spend his entire professional career practicing law in Fort Worth until retiring in 2018.

Always in a bow tie, Ted was a brilliant and exceptional attorney, handling complicated matters across the country. Many of his clients became lifelong friends and many of his friends called on him for his legal skills. He was just as likely to be found on Capitol Hill in D.C. as in the Tarrant County Courthouse on Weatherford Street. He believed strongly in helping those without resources and was known to work for free or take payment in kind when necessary. Numerous reported cases bear his name as lead counsel and he was the magic behind many land deals and oil and gas deals. Viewing effective mentoring as the lifeblood of the legal profession and of singular importance, he always took time to teach young lawyers, both within his firms and through the John C. Ford Inn of Court. With a keen mind for business, Ted served as an officer and director of the Southern Plow Company. Later in his career, Ted became a mediator and an arbitrator, to his great satisfaction. Recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America© and as a Texas Super Lawyer©, Ted was a lawyer’s lawyer.

No discussion of Ted’s career would be complete without considering his civic contributions. He served on the boards of many organizations, among others, the Presbyterian Night Shelter, Fort Worth Country Day, the Edna Gladney Home and Temple Beth-El, later becoming Beth-El’s president. He was devoted to his alma mater, serving as president of the Harvard Law School Association of Texas. He was a proud member of the Rotary Club and Torch Club, both of which enabled him to pursue his intellectual interests. A patron of the arts, he could always be found at museum openings and symphony, until his health and vision declined.

Ted was a devoted husband to his wife, Ellen, for 60 years until her death in 2020. He raised his three daughters to be like him: strong-minded independent professionals. He instilled in his daughters a love of education, reading, summer camp, the arts, theater, symphony, food, wine, dogs and travel. He and Ellen saw the world together ranging from drives across North America to adventures in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Ted would always seek out the best restaurants and know the perfect wine to order with every meal. At home, he relished his favorite Fort Worth restaurants and savored the grapes with his wine club. Later in life, he excelled at cooking and pairing wines with his gourmet creations. His knowledge was expansive, which led to many wonderful hours of conversations about classic books, movies, art and history — there was always something to learn when talking to him. He took pride in the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and mentees. A compliment from Ted was well-earned and a great gift.

He accomplished these life achievements while blind in one eye, which he rarely discussed, but he was happy to ensure that those around him knew the obstacles associated with his left-handedness.

Ted is survived by his daughter Katherine Mack and son-in-law David Friefeld of Houston and her sons, Mack and Joseph Dowdall; daughter Elizabeth Mack and son-in-law David Allen of Dallas and their daughters, Brooke and Zoe Allen; daughter Alexandra Mack and son-in-law Kurt Zeppetello of Connecticut and their son, Julian Zeppetello; and his beloved dog, Santos.

He will be laid to rest privately on the family lot in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road.

The family suggests a donation to Beth-El Congregation, the Mack Judaica Book Fund at the Harvard University Libraries, the Fort Worth Symphony or the Amon Carter Museum, in his memory.

Ecclesiastes 3.1: For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.

Ted’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Lila Prager

HOUSTON — Lila Joan Werner Prager passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023, two weeks before her 90th birthday.

Born in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Lila grew up in Dallas. Her life was all about her husband, Donald Louis Prager. They met at The University of Texas at Austin and married in 1953. Lila and Don were married for 65 years until his death in 2018.

Stephen and Jordana came along and their mother was kept busy with carpools, piano recitals, Temple and lawyer’s wife’s activities as well as a busy social schedule.

Lila worked as Don’s paralegal for about 20 years before he sold his practice. They loved to travel and to go to the Fort Worth Symphony, ballet, restaurant outings and movies with their wonderful lifelong friends.

Lila suffered with dementia for more than five years. Following Don’s death, she lived out her life at Seven Acres Jewish Senior Center in Houston.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Prager and Kara and Ashton Hoffman.

A graveside service was held Aug. 3 at Ahavath Sholom Cemetery in Fort Worth.

Lila’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.