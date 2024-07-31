Obituaries: August, 1st 2024

James Greenstone

James Greenstone

James Lynn Greenstone passed away on July 23, 2024. He was born to Carl and Fifi Greenstone on March 30, 1943, in Dallas.

James attended Hillcrest High School in Dallas. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Oklahoma in 1965; a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from North Texas State University in 1966; and a Doctor of Education from the University of North Texas in 1974. His commitment to learning continued with an AAS in Criminal Justice from El Centro College and a B.S. and Juris Doctor in Law from Northwestern California University School of Law. He completed the program of instruction for lawyers at Harvard Law School and in 2021, he earned a Certificate in Investigative Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sharon Leviton, his sister Janet Bennett (Dan), his children Cynthia Olander (Chance), Pamela Greenstone (Jen), David Greenstone (Joanna) and David Leviton. He also leaves behind his beautiful grandchildren Garrett, Leah, Hannah, Gunnar, Caroline, Olivia and Emma.

James was particularly proud of his service as a deputy sheriff and academy instructor with the Dallas and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Offices, and his work as a police officer reserve, police psychologist and hostage negotiator with the Fort Worth Police Department. For over 50 years, he maintained a counseling private practice in Dallas and Fort Worth.

James also had a distinguished military career, serving in various branches of the military. His commitment to service continued with the Texas State Guard, where he reached the rank of Colonel before retiring in 2014.

The family requests that donations be made to the Fort Worth Police Foundation.

Betty Kleiman

Betty Kleiman

Betty Kleiman (née Betty Lee Rosenblatt) died at the age of 95 in Dallas, where she had resided for the past 17 years. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Edward Kleiman. Betty and Eddie were married for 68 years. She was the loving mother of Ann Schiller (Dr. Larry), Dr. Jeffrey Kleiman (Cindy) and the late Harry R. Kleiman; adoring grandmother of Rachel (Dr. Ari), David (Fay), Cheryl (Blake) and Michael (Karli); and great-grandmother of Sasha, Aaron and Penelope. Betty was a proud graduate of West Philadelphia High School and Temple University, where she earned her degree in business education. Betty taught Sunday school at Melrose B’nai Israel for over 25 years. She also worked at the family automotive paint company, A. Kleiman, Inc. Betty was a beautiful woman and was always impeccably dressed. She was the family’s very own Betty Boop. Betty loved to travel and moved to Texas to be closer to family. They will miss her so much!

Services and shiva were held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Jewish National Fund (www.jnf.org) or MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, www.mannapa.org), which Betty supported when her son Harry passed away. Betty wanted to feed people in need.

Debby Rice

Debby Brachman Rice

Deborah Rae (“Debby”) Brachman Rice, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baylor All Saints hospital early Sunday morning, July 14, 2024. A graveside service was held at the Ahavath Sholom Cemetery on July 15, and a service/reception followed that evening at the home of Laurie and Lon Lerner.

A lifelong Texan, Debby was the beloved oldest daughter of Leon and Fay Brachman; mother of Mark Rice (married to Ellen Rice) and Todd Rice; confidante, housemate and sister of Ellen Brachman (of blessed memory); older sister of Marshall Brachman (married to Anne) and Wendy Brachman Fisher (married to Warren); and beloved grandmother of Max, Nathan, Miles and Sabrina Rice. Born in wartime Boston in 1943, she was raised in Fort Worth, attended Bluebonnet Elementary School, McLean Junior High School, R.L. Paschal High School and The University of Texas at Austin. A popular ‘50s-era Fort Worth teenager, she sported a bouffant hairdo, was Sweetheart of the local B’nai B’rith youth group and was the star of the Phylades charity club’s fashion show. She married Melvin Rice from Houston after her freshman year at UT in 1962 and gave birth to her first son, Mark, a year later, and to her younger son Todd three years later. A stay-at-home housewife, she was active in all Fort Worth Jewish community organizations, played killer mah jongg and raised her boys in the heart of the Fort Worth Jewish community. In the early ‘70s, she moved to Houston for 15 years, then returned to Fort Worth in the mid-‘80s, selflessly devoting herself to caring for her aging parents. One of a kind, Debby was a crazy, fun-loving grandmother and aunt for an entire generation of Jewish youth, including especially her beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A passionate, selfless supporter of an extremely broad range of public service and cultural organizations, Debby was a tireless volunteer for the Fort Worth Chamber Music Society, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Hadassah, the Texas Jewish Historical Society, SiNaCa Studios and more. She was famous for her biting humor and zinger one-liners and she lifted the spirits of all she knew with her selfless attention and friendship. She will be deeply missed.