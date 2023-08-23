Obituaries: August 24th, 2023

Sheryl Feinberg

Sheryl Feinberg

Sheryl Feinberg passed away on Aug. 17, 2023, in Dallas, surrounded by the love of her close family. Sheryl was the wife of Robert Feinberg for 52 years, mother to Cory and Michelle Feinberg, mother-in-law to Suzanne Feinberg and beloved “Mimi” to Avner O’Sullivan, Brooke and Hannah Feinberg.

Sheryl was the third daughter born to Mitzi and Charlie Stone on May 3, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. She met Robert on a blind date in college, started a family and began her notable career in education before moving to Dallas in 1980.

Sheryl’s passion for early childhood education and her love for Israel led her to teach preschool at then Solomon Schechter Academy (now Ann and Nate Levine Academy). Later, Sheryl became the only professional in her field to hold Early Childhood Center director positions at two of Dallas’s leading Jewish day schools: Temple Emanu-El and Levine Academy. During her instrumental 35 years of service in the Dallas Jewish community, Sheryl touched countless lives.

Sheryl didn’t sweat the small stuff and even when life handed her the big stuff, she persevered with strength, dignity and grace. Sheryl loved being on the beach, rescuing dogs, gardening in her backyard and spending time with her sister, Dotty.

Sheryl lit up the room and was the life of the party. She will be remembered as a vibrant woman with a spiritual soul and a generous heart. Sheryl was indeed a friend to all.

A memorial service was held on Aug. 22 at Temple Emanu-El, Stern Chapel, with a reception following. A shiva minyan was also held that day in the Tycher Gathering Space at Temple Emanu-El.

Ruth Litwin

Ruth Litwin

Ruth Ann (Forbes) Litwin was born April 14, 1933, to Morris and Lena Forbes in Omaha, Nebraska. She passed away on Aug. 12, 2023, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Marcia Forbes; children Brenda (Don), Linda, Bennett (Gayla) and Stuart (Sandra); grandchildren Gena, Aaron, Ross, Adam, Joel, David, Melissa, Tamara and Hana; and 17 great-grandchildren. She adored and received great happiness by just being with all of them, loved hearing from them and took great pride in their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin; her parents; her brothers Daniel, Ralph and Leonard; and her sister Sara.

Ruth grew up in San Antonio, where her father owned a bakery, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. While attending junior college, she met and married Martin Louis Litwin in 1952, followed by a cherished honeymoon to Mexico.

By age 25, Ruth had four young children, whom she raised as a stay-at-home mother. After moving through several Kansas and Missouri towns early in their marriage, Ruth and Martin settled in Dallas in 1962.

In Dallas, Ruth discovered her talents and passion for art after one class. She enjoyed it so much that she became a professional painter, sculptor and printmaker. Of her many art accomplishments, one of the most remarkable was being selected for the U.S. Department of State Art in Embassies program, where her work traveled the globe to four continents. Ruth also created many beautiful works of art centered on Judaism, including the centerpiece sculpture displayed in the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and her ner tamid (eternal light) sculptures placed in The Legacy Senior Community chapels.

Ruth was a kind and charitable woman who was keenly aware of her good fortune. She gave back to the arts community by mentoring young artists and opening doors as president of the Texas Fine Arts Association. Ruth was a mensch, a good woman who loved family and her many lifelong friends. She encouraged and helped all of her children to pursue their dreams.

Her sharp wit, honesty, earnest interest in others and life-of-the-party personality continue to shine and bring color to those who carry her memory.

Ruth and Martin were members of Temple Emanu-El for over 50 years. Donations in her memory may be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Southern Poverty Law Center, Temple Emanu-El or the charity of your choice.

Zelda Naftalis

Zelda Naftalis

Zelda Switzer Naftalis passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Dallas. She will always be remembered as a deeply loving wife, mother, grandmother, supportive friend and the most beautiful, elegant woman with impeccable style and grace. Zelda was born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Toronto, Canada, to Joseph and Sally Switzer. Zelda and Mel were married for 67 years and moved to Dallas in 1963, forging a robust, fulfilling and extraordinary life together. Mel was the ever-adoring love of her life, her buoy and hero who made certain that she laughed hard every day, knew that she was appreciated and needed and that he was forever by her side. Zelda’s most profound and meaningful joy came from raising her two children. Her home and backyard were the center of her happiness and she delighted in sharing them with family and friends by often hosting dinner parties and gatherings for her children and their friends.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. J.M. (Mel) Naftalis; daughter, Tracy Kittle and husband Eddie and their daughter Eliza Grace Kittle; son, Dr. Richard Naftalis and wife Elizabeth and their children, Jordan, Harrison and Benjamin Naftalis. She is additionally survived by her brother Sheldon Switzer and wife Mei Chan and sister Wendy Switzer of Toronto.

A funeral service took place Aug. 20 at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment was in Hillcrest Memorial Park with a reception immediately following inside Sparkman Hillcrest. Rabbi Andrew Paley officiated at the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Shalom, the Vogel Alcove or the charity of your choice.