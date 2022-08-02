Obituaries: August 4, 2022

Joan Glauberman

Joan Eva Glauberman, 82, passed away July 28, 2022. She was born Jan. 26, 1940, to Morris and Henrietta (Henny) Bernofsky in the Bronx and grew up in Sunnyside, New York. She raised her three daughters — Ellen, Gail and Sharon — in Queens before moving the family to Dallas.

Throughout her career, Joan’s work always highlighted her care and attention to detail. She worked for many years at Behringer Harvard and most recently she worked as a teacher’s aide at Temple Emanu-El’s preschool, sharing her love with a new generation of children.

Joan’s greatest purpose was always supporting and loving her family and friends. Her grandkids lovingly named her Mima and she became known as “Mima” to all. She was blessed to have many friends who we know will miss her dearly.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Gail Kirsch and Sharon Wilson; her sons-in-law, Dr. Michael Kleinman and Andy Wilson; and her grandchildren, Alyssa Higgins (Jared), Jonathan Kleinman (Rachel), Marc Kirsch, Mackenzie Kleinman, Andrew Wilson and Matthew Wilson.

Rabbi Andrew Paley officiated at a funeral service at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park on July 31.

If inspired to do so, a contribution can be made in her memory to Temple Shalom Dallas, the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the charity of one’s choice.

Beverly Goldman

Beverly Taub Goldman passed away July 24, 2022. She was 79.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 14, 1942, but “from” El Paso, Beverly was an active member of the Dallas community for almost 60 years. Beverly supported numerous charitable organizations as president of the Fruhman Foundation and in leadership roles for CHAI Community Homes for Adults, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Akiba Academy and others throughout her life. She was widely loved by her family, extended family and many friends. She lived every day in full color and with sparkle.

She is survived by her husband Joe; children Ron and Jenni and Michael and Alexandra; siblings Sam and Brenda Toub and Hanna Lambert; grandchildren Lola, Eliana, Lily, Ruby, Eva, Grace, Pablo, Levi and Satchel; nieces and nephews Jackie and Mike Talbot, Debbie and Garry Smith, Craig Lambert; and many more loving family and friends.

Robert Hirsh

Robert Samuel Hirsh, born Sept. 12, 1947, in Dallas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at The Legacy Willow Bend in Plano on July 14, 2022, at age 74.

Robert was a lifelong resident of Dallas, graduating from Hillcrest High School, George Washington University and the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

Robert was a member of the State Bar of Texas, and his background in law served him well during his many years in business as president of Milliners Supply Company in Dallas. He was also an active community volunteer. He served on the board of Temple Emanu-El Brotherhood and was a former president of the Oak Cliff Lions Club, which he represented on the Dallas Police Awards committee.

A genuinely warm and kind gentleman, Robert modeled a life of integrity, generosity and service to others.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol Glick Hirsh of Dallas, and children Emily Hirsh, Sharon Hill (Dwight) and Julie Hirsh; granddaughters Johanna Hill and Gillian Hill; siblings Richard Hirsh (Shelley), Terry Hirsh (Karen Wolffe), Cristy Hirsh; sister-in-law Olga Strauss; step-siblings George Eskin (Hannah Beth) and Ed Gottlieb (Frankie); and many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Hirsh and Johanna Cristol Hirsh, and stepmother, Beatrice Castelle Hirsh.

Immense gratitude is extended to the caring staff at The Legacy Willow Bend and Legacy at Home Hospice, who became an extension of Robert’s family.

Following burial at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, a memorial service was held on July 18 in Stern Chapel at Temple Emanu-El. Please send donations to The Weiss Youth Fund of Temple Emanu-El Dallas or The Oak Cliff Lions Club.