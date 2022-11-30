Obituaries: December 1st, 2022

Chain Domb

Chaim Domb, 74, of Dallas, beloved husband of Bina and adored father of Michelle, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 14, 2022.

Chaim was born to Gitman and Devorah Domb, Holocaust survivors, in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1948, prior to their immigrating to the newborn State of Israel.

Very much a first-generation Sabra, Chaim was part of the challenges of a fledgling country, going on to serve in the Israeli army. After moving to New York, Chaim made his way to Dallas, where he met his wife, they were blessed with a daughter and he became a commercial real estate broker and businessman.

Not only did Chaim enjoy his profession, but his knowledge and gifted expertise in the industry helped all who knew him. Chaim’s ability and skill evolved into long and rewarding relationships with architects and builders and those in related fields. Chaim would always seek to further his education in the field and was a member of the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and other organizations.

Chaim loved to volunteer. He coached youngsters in soccer and had dedicated his time to the Tiferet Israel Kosher Chili Cook-off, where he and Bina have been longtime members. Chaim was also involved in other various congregational fundraisers.

Chaim loved being with family and friends. He was a spiritual role model to his family and could chant the Torah. Most of all, he cherished his faith, which brought him close to his spiritual beliefs, serving as a comfort throughout his life.

Graveside funeral services were held at Agudas Achim Cemetery on Nov. 16, with Rabbis Yitzhak Meir Sabo and Howard Wolk officiating.

Donations may be made to Congregation Tiferet Israel, Young Israel of Dallas or a charity of your choice. His family is deeply saddened and he will be greatly missed.

Peter Fonberg

Peter Fonberg, a home builder, banker and real estate investor, died at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 21, 2022, one month short of his 93rd birthday.

Peter was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Rose and Louis Fonberg. His widowed mother moved her family to Dallas when he was 3 months old to be with their large extended family.

There was little money in his early life, and Peter spent his childhood and adolescence delivering papers, selling shoes and working in his uncle Nathan’s grocery, always surrounded by a large, loving circle of extended family and friends. He attended Forest High School and SMU and served in the Air Force. He was proud to have been a Shriner for over 60 years. Prior to becoming a successful real estate investor and banker, Peter was a home builder who gained great pleasure in working with young families buying their first homes. He was honored to be elected to be the president of the Dallas Homebuilders Association.

He married the love of his life, Tootsie (Elaine) Fonberg, and they shared 56 happy years. Together they built a wonderful life together that was focused on their three children, Beverly, Mitchell and Anita, who were the center of their lives. They had a large circle of friends, loved entertaining and were noted for hosting grandkids’ sleepovers and parties for various organizations always including their children, grandchildren and any friends who had nothing else to do. During the Dallas summers, they spent time in their California home, where they added a bevy of new friends and which they used as a base for travel. Following Tootsie’s death, Peter found love again with Stephanie Ross, his dedicated companion, with whom he shared 11 years of laughter, travel, golf and friends.

In addition to his love of sports, fine clothes, dancing and convertibles, faith and Congregation Shearith Israel were central to his life. He served the synagogue in many capacities including as president, and provided financial resources to ensure that the synagogue would be a place where families could find a sense of belonging and faith in future generations. He also supported the Jewish Federation and other community agencies.

He is survived by his children, Beverly Ginsburg (Charles), Mitchell Fonberg (Caryn), Anita Chanon (Todd); grandchildren, Jason Friedman (Nadia), Eric Friedman (Ilona), Jaclyn Charap (Alex), Courtney Katz (Josh), Max Chanon (Caitlin), Rachel Chanon, Blake Fonberg, Jenna Fonberg; great-grandsons, Brody Katz, Harry Friedman, Cooper Charap and Roman Wolf Friedman; and loyal longtime family friend, Roberta Burnett.

Peter was laid to rest in the Shearith Israel Section of Hillcrest Memorial Park/Sparkman Hillcrest on Nov. 23. A memorial service followed at Congregation Shearith Israel.

The family is profoundly grateful to Kaffy, Hanna, Yvonne, Joy and Fumi, the loving and devoted caretakers who provided him wonderful care and companionship, and to Dr. Namirah Jamshed and the whole team at UTSW who cared for him. Thanks also to his devoted PT, Kristen.

Please make any donations in memory of his illustrious life to Congregation Shearith Israel Foundation or to UTSW.