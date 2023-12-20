Obituaries: December 21, 2023

Rowena Galerston

Rowena Mae Ungerman Iola Galerston, born Sept. 27, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away at her home in Dallas on Dec. 12, 2023, at the age of 90.

Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, Irvine E. and Hannah Ungerman; her brother, Maynard Ungerman; her first husband, David T. Iola; and her granddaughter Erin Iola.

Left to mourn are her husband of 52 years, David M. Galerston; children, Cheryl Lipshutz (Jim Lerdal), Mark Iola (Sarah Clark), Billy Galerston (Robyn), Randy Iola (Darci) and Rebecca Jedel (Marc); grandchildren, Drew Lipshutz (Randi), Scott Lipshutz (Rachel), Lisa Tobolowsky (Zach), Sam Iola (Jessica), Miles Iola, Kyle Galerston (Octavia) Maddie Galerston, Arielle Spector (Eric), David Iola, Jessica Migues (Derek) and Eric Jedel; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Jenna Lipshutz, Blair and Rory Lipshutz, Elliott Iola and Isla Tobolowsky.

Rowena graduated from Central High School in Tulsa in 1951. She attended the University of Texas, but left to wed David Iola. Widowed at age 32 with three young children, she moved to Houston, where she reconnected with Dave Galerston, a fraternity brother of David Iola at the University of Oklahoma. They married in 1971 and formed a blended family with five children, embarking on numerous adventures with the kids packed into the back of a station wagon or cruising the waters of Texas and Oklahoma in a boat.

In addition to working and raising her family, Rowena remained involved in the Jewish community in each city as they moved around Texas. From Houston to Midland to Dallas, she was active in the sisterhoods of the various congregations. While in Tulsa, she also served as Southwest president of the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism. After leaving Tulsa in the early 2000s, Rowena and Dave split their time between homes in Houston, where they could easily visit their grandchildren, and Naples, Florida, where they expanded their list of lifetime friends. They returned to Dallas in March 2021.

Rowena loved to travel. She and Dave took each of their 12 grandchildren on a weeklong bar or bat mitzvah vacation, all of them overseas. From Japan to Tanzania, from Paris to St. Petersburg, a fantastic time was had by all. Upon arrival at the departure airport, each child was presented with a journal to record their daily experiences. Shortly after returning home, Rowena would present them with a photo album as a memento of their time together.

As a couple, Rowena and Dave traveled the world — New Zealand, Australia, Egypt, Israel and Jordan, to name a few places. They lived in Argentina while Dave worked as a consultant, visiting many nearby South American countries.

Rowena was the consummate gambler; cruises with Dave were her favorite opportunity to engage in her most-loved pastime. Oftentimes, on a whim, Ro and Hannah would pack their bags and jet off to Vegas for some slot machine time.

Rowena was described as a force to be reckoned with, as larger than life and as a woman with a huge heart. She lived her life with gusto to the very end.

Graveside services were held Dec. 15 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa, officiated by Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman of Congregation B’nai Emunah, Tulsa.

A shiva was held Dec. 17 at The Legacy at Midtown Park, Dallas, led by Rabbi Stefan Weinberg of Congregation Anshai Torah, Plano.

Donations may be made to The Legacy Senior Communities Foundation in Rowena’s memory. All donations will be directed to The Legacy at Midtown Park’s Grateful Hearts fund. Donations can be made at https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/donation or mailed to 8260 Manderville Lane, Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75231.

May her memory be a blessing.

Carol Greenberg

Carol Joan Messing Greenberg passed away on Dec. 11, 2023. An only child, Carol was doted upon by her parents. Born and raised in New York, Carol remained there to attend Barnard College, majoring in psychology. She left college just shy of graduation, having fallen in love with Jack Greenberg after six dates and months of letters. They had been introduced by aunts who played bridge together, which may have sparked their lifelong passion for the game. Carol and Jack married and lived in Dallas. After a few years, her parents followed her to Dallas as well. Carol and Jack enjoyed 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2000.

Although she considered herself a shy person, Carol (Mom) obligingly planned and entertained, supporting Jack’s interests in the Dallas Camellia Society and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as well as his businesses, Colbert’s and Tamara Imports. They attended the DSO concerts on most Saturday nights and Carol donated a Steinway piano to the DSO to commemorate Jack’s 65th birthday. They were both philanthropic and supported many local and national organizations.

Mom loved having all the extended family and friends over on Sundays for fun, ice cream, Cheetos and games of volleyball in and around the swimming pool, although she actually never swam! As her children grew up, Carol worked for the family business when needed. She especially enjoyed her time working at Lord & Taylor in the crystal and china department. Over the years, she volunteered countless hours to various organizations including Baylor Hospital, Mizrachi Jewish Women and Shearith Israel Sisterhood.

Mom loved to play bridge and spent many afternoons well into her 80s with the bridge ladies. She had a good head for numbers and could add columns of three-digit numbers without the aid of a calculator. Her children all remember her working on the family budget and checkbook with her favorite Flair black felt-tip pen. In her later years, Carol enjoyed crosswords and was usually solving the newspaper crossword puzzle each afternoon. She was never a morning person.

Above all, Mom contributed much time, passion and effort to raising her four children. She grew up with no siblings, aunts, uncles or cousins, so Mom’s husband and children and eventually grand- and great-grandchildren were everything to her. Even when things were going well for everyone, she still worried and offered key advice and wisdom along the way.

Ten years after our dad died, Mom was blessed to find loving companionship with Al Leviton and they enjoyed 10 years together before his passing.

Mom found her spiritual relationship with God in many ways. She enjoyed Torah study and met with a group for several years. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Dallas.

She leaves behind her four children, David (Susan) Greenberg, Terry (Mike) Friedman, Mark Greenberg, all of Dallas and Andree (David) Rosen of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as nine grandchildren, Dr. Aaron Joseph (Natalie) Greenberg, Jennifer (Drew) Hubbs, Megan Greenberg, Nick Greenberg, Jared Friedman, Katie (Devin) Mitchell, Jake Greenberg, Ben Rosen and Adam Rosen; and five great-grandchildren, Jack-Henry, Lily and Ted Greenberg, Brooklyn and Berkeley Hubbs.

She also leaves to cherish her memory her dearest friend Hilde Schwartz and her sister-in-law Kitzi Ball. Her caregiver, friend and truly family member of many years Edna Lazo, will deeply miss her and we thank her for her steadfast devotion to our beloved Mom. We also thank the dedicated staff at Edgemere and The Legacy Midtown Park for taking such good care of Mom. It is with sincere gratitude that we especially thank her wonderful cardiologist Dr. James Parks and nephrologist Dr. Muzzafar Hussain for their kindness and outstanding care. We enjoyed many years with our beloved Mom because of them.

A graveside service was held at Sparkman Hillcrest on Dec. 17. The family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in Carol’s memory.

Sherwin Rubin

ARLINGTON — Sherwin Bernard Rubin, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted boyfriend, 91, died at his home Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023. He was born in Fort Worth on Aug. 8, 1932, the son of Ben and Gertrude Steinberg Rubin.

An avid athlete, Sherwin spent his life skiing on snow and water and biking; he was a 25-year member of the “Rusty Chain Gang” bike club and rode 75 miles a week through his 90th birthday, swimming and riding just about anything with a motor, particularly airplanes, motorcycles and speedboats. He was an engineer through and through; his office was filled with models and photographs of the many aircraft he’d ushered through completion as a technical liaison/project manager at General Dynamics and later, Lockheed Martin, where he ran their Tel Aviv office for five years. He was quick with a song, and listening to music (and singing along) was one of his greatest joys which continued to his very last days. He also had a preternatural rapport with cats of all stripes and a corresponding love for them.

Sherwin attended Texas A&M on a swimming scholarship and graduated with honors. He served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force and later became a civilian pilot and flight instructor. He married Barbara Goodstein after the two met as camp counselors at Blue Star Summer Camp in North Carolina. They eventually settled in Fort Worth in 1956, where they raised three children.

He was active in the Fort Worth Jewish community and was among those instrumental in establishing the Dan Danciger Jewish Community Center in 1964. He was a member of Congregation Ahavath Sholom of Fort Worth; Congregation Beth Shalom, Arlington; and Congregation Har Shalom, Fort Collins, Colorado. He was also a member of the Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai Brith, where he was honored as the 1983 Man of The Year. He served as the vice-president of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He was an enthusiastic volunteer with the Girl Scouts and the YMCA and generously supported numerous charitable organizations throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David H. Rubin.

He is survived by the love of his life, Susan Held (to whom he proposed weekly) and with whom he enjoyed 26 years of passion, adventure, travel and joy. He is also survived by daughters, Janice Rubin (Charles Wiese) and Nina Rubin (Hillel Katzir); son, Paul Rubin; grandsons, Nicholas Vaughan (Jake Margolin), Jacob Wiese, Joshua Rubin; great-grandson, Whit Margolin-Vaughan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held Dec. 14 in the Kornbleet Memorial Chapel in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery. Following committal prayers, he was laid to rest in the cemetery.

Sherwin’s final wish was the continuation of Jewish youth education. Memorial gifts can be made to the School Building Fund at Congregation Har Shalom (nocoharshalom.org) or to the charity of your choice.

Mr. Rubin’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Samuel Toub

Samuel Toub, 82, passed away Dec. 11, 2023.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sept. 30, 1941, but “from” El Paso, Texas, Sam was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hot rods, football and a hearty laugh. An active Mason, Sam entertained children as a Hella Shrine clown for many years and even performed at the Cotton Bowl with his daughter, Jackie.

When not clowning around, Sam launched and operated a successful engineering firm, S. Toub & Associates. The firm grew from a living room operation to a staff of over a dozen, completing projects across the country. This included such Dallas landmarks as The Sixth Floor Museum, West End Marketplace, Crescent Center, DART Rail, Chuck E. Cheese and countless schools.

His business was a family affair, employing his father, Milton Toub, as its first bookkeeper and his sister, Beverly Goldman, as operations manager. His nephews and daughters also did a stint at the office.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Brenda Toub; children Jackie and Mike Talbot, Kristie Sanders and Scott Harvey; grandkids Brendan, Emma, Lily and Grace; brother-in-law Joe; nephews Ron & Michael; and many more loving family and friends.

A memorial service was held Dec. 14 at Sparkman Hillcrest.