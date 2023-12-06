Obituaries: December 7th, 2023

Rosalind Sue ‘Rusti’ Bell

Rosalind Sue ‘Rusti’ Bell

Rosalind Sue Bell, better known as Rusti to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2023, in Dallas.

She was born on June 20, 1947, the daughter of Lillie and Raymond Steinhorn. Her childhood was spent in both Dallas and Houston, where she graduated from Bellaire High School in 1965. After earning her degree in education at the University of Oklahoma, Rusti returned to Dallas and became an elementary school teacher.

Over the course of her life, Rusti formed many lasting friendships that guaranteed a calendar filled with lunch dates (where chocolate was almost always present) but, more importantly, a loyal team that cared deeply for her. This was especially evident by the outpouring of support during her brave battle with cancer throughout the last year.

A devoted and loving mother to her three sons Shawn, Brian and Brent, Rusti cherished being a mom — and later, a grandmother — while always placing the needs of her children and grandchildren above all else. She loved being nothing more than being Mom and Nana.

For the past 28 wonderful years, Rusti was married to her best friend, Howard. Together they shared an unbreakable bond and a love that will last forever.

Rusti was preceded in death by her parents and son Brian Heilbron.

Rusti is survived by her husband Howard Bell; son Shawn Heilbron and wife, Bevin; son Brent Heilbron and wife, Elle; grandchildren Micah, Asher, Ramsey, Rockwell, Quinlan, Payton and Lucas; brother Irwin Steinhorn and wife, Kelley; and countless loving family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service was held at Temple Emanu-El on Dec. 5 in Stern Chapel, with Rabbi Josh Taub officiating. A private burial for family was held at Shearith Israel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Greta Mina Herskowitz

Greta Mina Herskowitz

Greta Mina Herskowitz, a dedicated teacher and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Nov. 15, 2023, in Dallas. Born on Feb. 21, 1944, in Tyler, Texas, Greta led a life defined by her commitment to education, helping those less fortunate and her unwavering love for her family and friends.

Greta grew up in Tyler, part of a tight-knit family where she regularly pitched in at their clothing store. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School before pursuing her passion for education at The University of Texas at Austin and later earning her teaching degree at the University of Houston. Greta met her husband, Howard Herskowitz, in Houston, and they shared 55 years of marriage. They settled in Dallas, where they built a home and raised their two daughters, Julie and Nicole.

Teaching was Greta’s calling. She devoted herself to shaping young minds, working at elementary schools in Boston, Houston and Dallas, specifically Brentfield and Northwood Hills. Her dedication went far beyond the classroom; she spent endless hours grading papers, crafting lesson plans and providing support to students facing academic hurdles, ensuring their success.

Greta’s career took different paths, showing her adaptability and skill. She excelled as a top salesperson at an educational toys company and later found success as a business broker, assisting individuals in buying and selling small businesses.

Greta devoted herself to charitable causes focused on aiding the marginalized and disadvantaged. With the National Council of Jewish Women, she served as the co-chair for Hello Israel for a decade, spearheading educational initiatives about Israel. She also led efforts to provide essential household items to those affected by domestic violence. Her collaboration with Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas resulted in the creation of an interactive curriculum that helps children understand the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. She volunteered at multiple charities to provide assistance to the homeless and contributed to fundraising events for Community Homes for Adults, Inc. Greta’s dedication to these causes was a testament to her compassion and commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Mano and Elsie Schoenbrun, and her brother, Ronny Schoenbrun. She is survived by her husband, Howard Herskowitz; daughters Julie Schulman (Michael Schulman) and Nicole Herskowitz (John Lamb); grandchildren, Ella Schulman, Samuel Schulman, Chloe Lamb and Audrey Lamb; and siblings, Shirley Morris and Larry Schoenbrun.

The family kindly requests sending donations to Community Homes for Adults, Inc.; Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas; or a charity of your choice.