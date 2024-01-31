Obituaries: February 1st, 2024

Sandra Dworkin

It is with profound sadness and much love that we share the passing of Sandra “Sandy” Lokietz Dworkin, age 83, on Jan. 22, 2024. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and loyal friend to many.

She was born March 16, 1940, in the Bronx, New York, to Julius and Estelle Stern Lokietz. Growing up in the Bronx, Sandy always had lots of friends. Being a vivacious, beautiful redhead with cute freckles didn’t hurt either! She attended Evander Childs High School, where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She went on to study at City College of New York and Lehman College.

Sandy was married to Stuart (“Stu”) Dworkin for 58 years before his passing in 2018. She worked numerous jobs in the early years of their marriage. She helped Stu start his own tax and accounting practice in Yonkers, New York, working with him for the next 40 years. She was engaged in service with her community and the PTA and was always there for her son’s swim meets. Sandy was an active member of Greenberg Hebrew Center in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and previously Midchester Jewish Center in Yonkers for many years. Congregation Anshai Torah in Plano became her spiritual home upon moving to Texas.

Sandy loved to travel. Trips to Aruba and the Bahamas every year were a favorite for her and Stu. Family vacations at Christmas and Memorial Day soon became annual trips that everyone looked forward to.

Sandy’s greatest love was her family. She had so much fun being a mother, mother-in-law and grandma. She came to stay with the grandkids all the time when they were little. She loved taking them out to eat, shopping and having adventures with them.

Visits by her grandchildren (her “five treasures”) were what she cherished the most. Grandma Sandy loved throwing soirées at her house with relatives and friends whenever they came for a visit.

Sandy and Stu lived in the same house in Scarsdale, New York, for 43 years until his death in 2018. She moved to Plano in 2019 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved her apartment at The Legacy at Willow Bend. Sandy was a social butterfly, making fast friends with all of the residents and staff there. It didn’t take her long to assimilate to life in Texas.

Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stuart Dworkin, her brothers Leonard Lokietz (Rita) and Howard Lokietz. She is survived by her son Jeff Dworkin (Ricki) and her five grandchildren; Sami Robbins (Scott), Emily Dworkin, Josh Dworkin, Julian Barocas and Eric Barocas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Linda Dworkin Gold (Jay) and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

Funeral services were held at the Weinstein Funeral Home in Yonkers on Jan. 28 with interment following at Sharon Gardens in Valhalla, New York. A memorial service was held Jan. 30 in Plano. An additional memorial service was held for Sandy’s friends at The Legacy at Willow Bend on Jan. 31 in Plano.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and staff at The Legacy at Willow Bend for their excellent care over the past few years. They would also like to express appreciation to all of Sandy’s caregivers: Monica, Milkah, Mary, Sid and Celine from Custom Caregivers. They also want to especially acknowledge Sandy’s nurse, Karen Webb, who gave her excellent care for three years and whom she considered her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org).

Edward Forest

Edward Forest, 90, of Dallas, passed away on Jan. 21, 2024.

Ed was born March 6, 1933, and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Brooklyn College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, served two years in the U.S. Army as a medical laboratory technician and then earned his doctorate in physical chemistry from Princeton University. He went on to have a distinguished career as a research scientist for Xerox in Rochester, New York, receiving many patents. After moving to Dallas, Ed joined the faculty at Southern Methodist University, where he helped build the foundation for the Environmental Engineering and the Datacenter Systems Engineering programs. He also served as the inaugural chair of the Environmental and Civil Engineering Department.

Ed was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and a formidable opponent in chess and poker. He also enjoyed traveling and socializing with friends. Later in life, he focused his intellect on exploring the mysteries of the universe through the lenses of science, philosophy and spirituality.

Ed loved his family dearly, including his Scottish Terriers.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marcia. He is survived by his daughters Kara (Alan) and Susan (Todd) and grandsons Robert and Matthew.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marcia Forest Embracing Change Endowment Fund at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas.

David E. Shusterman

David E. Shusterman passed away Jan. 28, 2024. He was born Jan. 31, 1939, to Rabbi Abraham and Lillian Shusterman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

David was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the patriarch of his family, who all cherished him. His 15-plus-year battle with cancer got the best of him, but not before he held his great-granddaughter, Lily Katz.

He was married to the late Susan Fine Shusterman for 47 happy years before she passed away in 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children Debbie (Bruce) Katz, Daniel (Amy) Shusterman and Doug Shusterman, all of Dallas; and Hilary Sherman, his partner and her family.

PaShu, as he was called by his grandchildren, was adored by Jared (Mackenzie) Katz and daughter Lily, Justin (Delaney) Katz, Jenna (fiancé Jeremy Stein) Katz, Sydney Shusterman and Max Shusterman, all of Dallas.

He is also survived by his sister, Sara Lee Jacobson, and nieces, Judy (Rick) Morrison and Betsey Collins, all of Baltimore, Maryland; brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) Fine of Denver, Colorado, and their children Landon (Kristin) Fine and Melissa (Tim Campbell) Fine.

The family thanks Dr. Gill Kirkpatrick, Carlos, Devora, Abby and Brittany of Texas Oncology along with Allison Thomas, PA and Dr. Matt Wilner for their wonderful care over the years.

Funeral services were held at Congregation Anshai Torah Jan. 30; interment followed at Sparkman/Hillcrest. Rabbi Stefan Weinberg, Congregation Anshai Torah, and Rabbi Andrew Paley, Temple Shalom, officiated the funeral service.

Pallbearers were Bruce Katz, Jared Katz, Justin Katz, Brett Samuels, Daniel Shusterman, Doug Shusterman, Max Shusterman and Jeremy Stein.

Honorary pallbearers were Bob Baron, David Bernstein, Barry Epstein, Allan Gilbert, Sam Gotlieb, John M. Haas, Irvin S Kaufman, Arnie Levy, Rick Morrison, Mark Samuels, Bob Weinfeld, Loren Weinstein and Mike Wolfson.

Gerschon Suster

Gerschon Suster passed away on Jan. 11, 2024, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Born on Sept. 22, 1936, in Medellin, Colombia, to Jacobo and Sara Suster, immigrants from Eastern Europe, he was the second of four children; his siblings were Jaime, Phil (Tito) and Rebecca. As a young adult, he was athletic and played sports including soccer and table tennis. He went on to study medicine and graduated from medical school in Medellin, doing his internship in remote areas of Colombia, which provided him experience in caring for patients with illnesses and diseases not commonly seen in the West.

In August 1962, he was married to his lifelong partner, Ana Valle, from Cali, Colombia. Shortly after marriage, Gerschon and Ana left their families in Colombia and moved to New York City so that Gerschon could do an internship in radiology. In 1964, the year after the birth of his first son, Gerschon decided to change his residency and the family moved to New Jersey, where he did a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at the renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. While at Children’s Hospital, he did research and helped publish a number of medical articles as well as working as a clinical instructor. He was one of about 25 newly trained pediatric gastroenterologists in the country at the time. His professors, colleagues and doctors at the hospital left an everlasting impact on Gerschon throughout the rest of his practice of medicine.

In 1969, he enlisted in the army and the family briefly moved to San Antonio for his basic training. Then Gerschon, Ana and the growing family of two sons moved to Fort Gordon, Georgia, in Augusta, to fulfill his military duties as a medical officer during the Vietnam War. After his service with the military was completed in 1971 and after the birth of his third son, he, Ana, along with their three sons moved to Dallas as their new home and to practice medicine.

As a local pediatrician, he was affiliated with the teaching hospitals, made rounds working in all of the hospitals with pediatric patients, helped open the pediatric and neonatal floor of the newly built Medical City of Dallas, was instrumental in getting hospitals to facilitate breastfeeding to newborns in place of using formula and lovingly took care of three generations of patients in the Metroplex. He was recognized by Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas for providing five years of voluntary care to the children of Russian immigrants. After his retirement, he was recognized by his peers and the Dallas Pediatric Society for his contributions to medicine and the community.

Gerschon was known to many in the community and would “light up” the room with his personality and passion for joke-telling and magic tricks. He had a passion for cooking; he enjoyed art and listening to classical music and opera. He also greatly enjoyed helping raise his two eldest grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his young twin granddaughters.

After years of membership at Congregation Shearith Israel, he and the family joined the newly formed Beth Torah in North Dallas on Belt Line Road as one of the original member families. Thereafter, he and Ana were original founding members of Anshai Emet (now Anshai Torah) and subsequently donated a Torah to the synagogue. In August 2022, Gerschon and Ana, along with the family, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He lived a blessed and fulfilled life with care and love for his family, friends and patients.

Gerschon is survived by his wife, Ana, along with his sons, Israel (Gloria), Sam (Ivette) and Danny; along with his grandchildren, Sabrina, Alexander, Elena and Mila; and is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Neal) Sklaver and many nephews and nieces from all over. Contributions in his honor can be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or the Gan Menachem Preschool, c/o Kesher Foundation, 6704 Starbuck Drive, Dallas, TX 75252.

Sylvia Wilk

You may have known her as Sylvia, Bubbe, Mom, Aunt Sylvia or Mrs. Wilk. Either way, if you knew her you loved her. Born Nov. 4, 1927, to Mary and Leo Leavitt in Chicago, Sylvia Wilk passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2024. The eldest daughter of four and a first-generation American, Sylvia had a loving childhood. She had a group of friends who called themselves The Eight Jolly Juniors. These friendships lasted the rest of their lives, many times traveling together when they were grandparents. Sylvia graduated from Farragut High School and attended Herzl Junior College, where she was on the basketball team.

She was an executive secretary at Goldblatt’s Department Store, winning contests for her shorthand. Ever the dutiful daughter, she agreed to go to a party at her mother’s request to meet a young man who took the train up from Texas to buy a Studebaker. Two weeks and one date later, she was engaged to the handsome Texan and a few months later, in July 1948, began her married life in San Antonio.

Sylvia became the ultimate housewife and mother. She and Joe joined the Young Couples Club at Congregation Agudas Achim, where they made lifelong friends. While she did not work professionally out of the house, Sylvia kept busy with running the household, volunteering and doing her arts and crafts. Many households today still have bar/bat mitzvah invitations that were decoupaged by Aunt Sylvia. She called the kitchen her office and if you were lucky enough to enjoy her mandlebrodt or apple cake, you knew why. Sylvia was a member of ORT, Congregation Agudas Achim Sisterhood and a Life Member of Hadassah. She was in charge of the volunteers at Golden Manor Home for the Jewish Aged for 38 years and it was fitting that she ended her days at the same facility, now called Golden Estates.

Sylvia and Joe’s life included three kids, many grandkids, five great-grandkids, travel to their favorite Port Aransas, travel to Israel twice, square dancing, working out and many hands of gin games. They spent many evenings at their very favorite place, Turtle Creek Country Club, working out and being with friends. They loved being Mommy and Daddy but nothing compared to being Bubbe and Zayde.

After Joe’s passing in 2009, Sylvia continued her volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital and was there for 11 years, many days spent running the ICU waiting room. She also enjoyed going to her line dancing classes and could be found working out at Gold’s Gym!

Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Joe Wilk; parents, Mary and Leo Leavitt; brother, Marvin Leavitt; son-in-law, Lanny Cooper; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law. She leaves behind children: Andy and Leigh Wilk, Sheri and Brad Barenblat, Sheila and Michael Rosenberg; grandchildren: Melinda and Sebastian Grunewald, Evan and Lauren Wilk, Elaine and Eric Alterman, Becca Barenblat, Elliott and Hana Cooper, Louis Cooper, Naomi Rosenberg, Jacob Rosenberg and Ronen Rosenberg; great-grandchildren: Patrick Grunewald, Sterling Grunewald, Holden Wilk, Hannah Wilk and Lior Alterman; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Lubell; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Reva Leavitt; sister-in-law, Bonnie Leavitt. She also leaves behind many friends, nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff at Golden Estates Healthcare and Crest Hospice for their compassionate care.

Rabbi Jonathan Hodson officiated at the graveside service Jan. 21 at Agudas Achim Gardens in San Antonio.

The family requests donations to the Kiddush Luncheon Fund at Congregation Agudas Achim, San Antonio, or a charity of your choice.