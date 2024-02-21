Obituaries: February 22nd, 2024

Dustin Jopling

Dustin George Jopling

Dustin George Jopling, son of Meredith and Jake Jopling, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2024. Dustin was born prematurely on Oct. 20, 2021, in San Antonio and moved to Dallas in February 2022. In his short time with us, he impacted many lives. He always had a smile on his face and was a ray of sunshine to all. Dustin faced many struggles in his short life, but was resilient and strong throughout. He was an inspiration to all.

He is survived by his loving parents as well as his grandparents, Bonnie and Mike Grossfeld and Peggy and Mark Jopling. He is also survived by loving aunts and uncles, Marc and Ashley Grossfeld, Emily and Brett Luskey and Zach Jopling as well as his cousins Jacob, Jonathan and Sarah Grossfeld and Caleb, Sydney and Olivia Luskey.

The Dustin Jopling Memorial Fund (http://tinyurl.com/mre7a58j) has been created in Dustin’s memory at the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation.