Obituaries: February 27th, 2021

David Charles Cohen

David Charles Cohen, age 60, passed away at his home at Walnut Place, senior facility, on Feb. 14, 2022.

David was born on Oct. 17, 1961, in Dallas. He attended Hillcrest High School. David was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching the Cowboys in person and on TV. David owned a check cashing business and later worked for Hertz Rent-a-Car at the Dallas Love Field location. His greatest joy in life was his precious daughter, Alyssa. David was a friendly, easygoing man with a heart of gold.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ely and Fannie Roth Cohen, and his ex-wife and companion, Gina Forth Cohen. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa F. Cohen; his dog, Rosie; sister, Sandra Cohen Cantor; brother-in-law, Allan Cantor; nephew, Evan F. Cantor; and numerous cousins.

Graveside services were held on Feb. 16 at Shearith Israel Cemetery on Dolphin Road. Pallbearers were Evan Cantor, Kevin Lambert, Ross Rubin, Joey Sachs, Murray Adelstein and David Prager. Honorary pallBearers were Allan Cantor, Mort Massis, Barry Roth, Michael Cohen and Alan Tolmas.

Donations may be made to Congregation Shearith Israel or the charity of your choice.

Frank Greenfield

Frank Greenfield, born Nov. 3, 1950, passed away surrounded by his family on Feb. 1, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Philip and Shirley Greenfield. He was the oldest of four children.

Frank attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, graduating in 1972 with a business degree. The following year, he married his college sweetheart, Melanie Hedges. They settled in Ohio, where Frank started his career with Sears. Their two children, Joshua and Carli, were born while they were living in Cleveland.

In 1986, the family moved to Atlanta, where Frank began a 20-year career with Home Depot. He was a fierce racquetball player and an avid golfer. He often traveled to compete in racquetball tournaments across the country.

Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (Papa G). He attended and cheered on his kids and grandkids at their activities. He was an amazing big brother to his three younger sisters.

He was known for his sense of humor and love of music, but the most important thing to him was family. He never missed a family event and cherished time with his large, extended family as well. #familyiseverything

Frank offered words of wisdom and provided guidance to family and friends. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jay Lifshen.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melanie Greenfield; his son, Joshua (Marci) Greenfield; daughter, Carli (John) Allendorf; and grandchildren, Brody and Ella Greenfield and Jax and Carson Allendorf. He also leaves behind his three sisters: Diane Lifshen, Cheri Shapiro and Helene (Jerry) Levenson. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Marissa (Dani) Steinberger, Staci Lifshen, Daniel (Miriam) Lifshen, Hailey Shapiro, Aaron Shapiro, Jonah Levenson and Dyllan Levenson as well as his great-nephews, Noah and Micah Steinberger and Jacob Lifshen.

Donations may be made in memory of Frank to the Denver Walk for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://bit.ly/3HV60DZ or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Daniel Marvin Russakov

ALLEN, Texas — Daniel Marvin Russakov, 84, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 6, 2022.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 12, 1938, Dan was the son of Leon and Molly Russakov. He received his teaching degree in special education at Westchester State outside of Philadelphia and started his career in special education in Philadelphia before moving to retail management.

In 1961, Dan married Jane Cohen Russakov. Soon after, they welcomed two sons, Michael in 1963, and David in 1966. In 1970, the family relocated to Fort Worth, where their daughter Jamie was born later that year.

Dan’s career and family thrived in Texas as he ultimately became the president of Ryon’s Western Wear in the Stockyards before owning and operating a travel agency.

After retiring from the travel business, Dan returned to his professional roots and true passion with the Fort Worth Independent School District as an aid to hearing- and sight-impaired students. Affectionally known as “Mr. Dan” to his students and colleagues, he found a tremendous amount of joy in helping students accomplish their dreams.

Dan loved spending time with his group of friends for weekly poker games and vacations. Most of all, Dan was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He could always be counted on to attend sporting events and other family outings, rooting for his grandchildren and nephew from the sidelines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Dr. Alan Russakov.

Dan received extraordinary care from the hospice team at Texas Home Health and his caregivers led by Jeanetta Thompson. The family would also like to extend a special thank-you to his friend Judy Brummett.

In addition to his children, Michael of Allen, and David and his wife, Stephanie, also of Allen, and daughter Jamie Clair and her husband, Bill, of Gilmer, Dan is survived by four grandsons, Adam and Jake Clair, and Preston and Tyler Russakov. He will also be remembered by sisters-in-law, Nancy Spiegel and Gloria Russakov; nieces, Mara Rosenberg and Becky Levitt and her husband, Sheldon; and nephews, David Spiegel and his wife, Samantha, and Joshua Russakov.

Following committal prayers on Feb. 8, Dan was laid to rest next to his wife, Jane, in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.

Dan was a dog-lover at heart and dedicated to supporting children. Consideration of contributions to the Humane Society of North Texas or to St. Jude Children’s Research Center, in his memory, is suggested.

Dan’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.