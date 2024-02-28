Obituaries: February 29th, 2024

Norman Giddan

Norman Sterneck Giddan, 90, passed away Feb. 21, 2024. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after suffering from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Born in St. Louis to Joseph H. and Dorothy Sterneck Giddan, Norman grew up in Peoria, Illinois. He attended the University of Michigan and the University of Illinois and received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at Stanford University in 1962. He also served in the Army National Guard while in graduate school in California.

As a psychologist, he counseled generations of students with compassion, wisdom and skill at counseling centers at Stanford University, Florida State University and the University of Toledo. At the last-mentioned, as director, he mentored colleagues and graduate students while creating innovative mental health programs across campus. He also won the senior doubles racquetball championship.

A prolific author, Norman wrote academic books, an academic behavioral inventory, children’s books and plays with his wife Jane and edgy mystery novels.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane Jaffe Giddan; children Roger and Gabrielle; grandchildren Ian, Jessica and Rachel; and his brother Stephen.

He will be loved and remembered well by all for his generosity, creativity, wise advice and ability to intuit the needs of others.

The family thanks his kind and compassionate caregivers, Keta, Irene, Kim, Jacklyn, Roy and Margaret.

A memorial service will be held at Congregation Kol Ami in Flower Mound at 2 p.m. April 7.

Contributions in Norman’s name can be made to his family’s favorite charity for autism, bittersweetfarms.org or a charity of your choice.

Kenneth Glaser

Ken Glaser passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 23, 2024, surrounded by his three sons. He is survived by a supportive and tirelessly loving wife of nearly 37 years, Rena Glaser, and his sons Garret (Louise), Mitchell (Suzie) and Brian. In addition, he is survived by his niece and nephew, Leslie Tatel and Darryl Glaser; his stepson Jonathon Gansell (Michelle) and stepdaughter Elisa Brown (David); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amanda Brown (Aron), Emily Wisniewski (Scott), Daniel Zidell, Lauren Gansell and Brandon Gansell, Sophie Glaser, Owen Glaser, Harper Glaser, Nina Glaser and Ramsey Glaser, Nolan Brown, Marcus Brown, Evelyn Brown, Blair Wisniewski and Pierce Wisniewski.

Ken was born on March 5, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Geane and Morris Glaser. The family later settled in Toledo, Ohio, before moving to Texas for Morris’ career opportunities. They opened Jean and Morry’s Deli, which became a well-known establishment in the Dallas Jewish community in the 1950s. Ken cherished his interactions with the deli’s loyal customers, a love for public engagement that he carried throughout his life.

After graduating from Highland Park High School in 1958, Ken pursued higher education at The University of Texas at Austin. He initially studied engineering but eventually followed his passion for law, graduating from the University of Texas Law School. Ken began his career at Texas Instruments in the patent section, contributing to groundbreaking developments in technology alongside innovators like Jack Kilby.

In 1970, Ken established his own patent and trademark law firm, later joining Gardere in 2001 to lead the patent section. He dedicated 20 years to Gardere (later Foley) until his retirement in 2021 at the age of 81, exceeding all expectations. Ken’s commitment to social justice and Jewish organizations advocating for peace and inclusivity defined his daily life.

If it did good for the community, Ken dedicated himself to it: the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, the Israel Symposium, Temple Shalom, the Blews, AIPAC, ADL, American Jewish Congress, to name a few. In 2013, Ken received the Shalom Award from Temple Shalom Brotherhood and in 2021, Ken was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southwest Jewish Congress.

An avid baseball fan, Ken switched his allegiance from the Indians to the Rangers upon moving to Texas. He coached his sons in Little League for over 25 years, sharing his passion for the sport with them.

Ken’s life ended as he lived it, surrounded by countless individuals who admired him, his work, leadership and commitment to tikkun olam (repairing and making the world a better place). He inspired his children, led his community and served his firm and clients with unwavering dedication.

The Glaser family would like to also extend a special thank-you to Legacy Midtown Park caregivers Pam, Chamile, Fifi and Bridget. These special women went above and beyond in not only taking care of Ken’s health but bringing a personal sense of warmth and kindness to him in his final days.

Funeral services were held Feb. 26 at Temple Shalom, with burial immediately following at Sparkman Hillcrest.

Keith Mond

Keith Mond, 88, died Feb. 15, 2024. He was born on Dec. 25, 1935, to Max and Mary Mond, sharing the same birthdate with Mary. He attended James Monroe High School in the Bronx, walking uphill both ways in the snow to school. He received his undergraduate degree from Hunter College in New York and his law degree from Vanderbilt University, after which he received his LLM in tax from New York University.

After meeting at a summer camp, he married the first love of his life, Rowena Sacks, in New York in 1960. They lived in New York, Montgomery, Columbus and Cleveland before settling in Dallas in 1980. He was a very skilled tax attorney who enjoyed creating new strategies which engaged his intellect. Some of his strategies continue today. He ended his career as chief tax counsel with Enserch Corporation.

Keith loved to play sports such as tennis and golf, although by his own admission, he was not the world’s greatest athlete. However, given his tenacity, this just drove him to practice endlessly to try and improve his game. No doubt his crowning athletic achievement was a hole-in-one he had while playing at Aberdeen Country Club in Boynton Beach with his regular foursome. They mounted the ball on a plaque which he proudly displayed in his home. Keith also loved to travel and took many trips abroad both with Rowena and his second wife, Elsa.

Keith and Rowena had three children, Josh, Cara and Tia. He was a very involved father who would not hesitate to offer help for anything his kids needed. This help often extended to advice not only to his kids but later to his grandkids. Everyone knew what was coming when he would say “Listen…” While these words were a little bracing, what always followed was sage advice.

After Rowena passed away in 1996, Keith married the second love of his life, Elsa Levy, in 1997. They spent many wonderful years together in numerous homes both in the Dallas area as well as Boynton Beach, Florida. They loved playing golf together as well as traveling domestically and abroad. They had large groups of friends in both cities and an active social life. Eventually they settled into the Bonaventure in Dallas and thereafter at The Legacy at Willow Bend, developing new friendships there.

Of course, Keith’s ultimate joy was his grandchildren. He loved attending their events, hearing about their achievements and simply visiting with them at every opportunity. Nothing thrilled him more than getting a call from one of them and hearing the latest in their lives. Of course, some of these calls were sometimes interrupted with an “ELSA!” which meant he was asking Elsa a question or for assistance. All came to love that bellow.

Keith is survived by his wife, Elsa Mond; children, Josh (Beth) Mond, Cara (Barry) Mendelsohn, Tia Sukenik; grandchildren, Brandon Mond, Michael Mendelsohn, Robert Mendelsohn, Risa and (Ben) Bursk, Ryan Sukenik, Rachel Sukenik, Steven Mendelsohn; great-grandson, Yehuda Bursk; his nephews and nieces and many others.

Please consider a donation in Keith’s memory to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, 5402 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248.

Melanie Rowe

Melanie Kusin Rowe, who was a shining star to her family and to the corporate world, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm in Austin, Feb. 18, 2024.

Married for 42 loving years to her devoted husband, Roger Rowe, she is also survived by daughter Avery Rowe Pollock, son-in-law Ben Pollock and their children Javier and Lucía, with another granddaughter on the way in May, as well as brothers Michael Kusin, David Kusin, Gary Kusin and wife Karleen, nieces and nephews, their children and countless friends around the globe.

Born to Barbara and Mel Kusin (of blessed memory) in Texarkana, Melanie graduated from Tulane University with an MBA and set her sights on a career in advertising in New York. Having an acute and keen sense of people and an innate set of people skills, she transitioned to a storied career in executive search, most recently as vice chair of Korn Ferry.

Melanie worked with the top echelons of Fortune 500 corporations including retail, restaurants and luxury brands as well as privately held companies and other product and service industries. She was recognized for mentoring and championing women and diverse leaders and was a visionary in how the shaping of corporate boards could result in innovative growth.

Melanie will be remembered for her joyous laugh, quick sense of humor, magical intuition, boundless spirit, innate kindness and generosity. She genuinely saw beauty in everything and everyone. Traveling the globe from Africa to Europe to India, Melanie was compelled to hear the stories of everyone along her journey and took delight in their humanity, having an uncanny ability to meet everyone wherever they were at. Melanie had an acute fashion sense and love of the fashion world and was an avid cook, collector of art and meaningful objects from her travels. She was a cheerleader to her family, friends and colleagues alike and a lover of life. Melanie was a proud Texan and she will be profoundly missed.

A celebration of Melanie’s life will be announced later. The family requests that donations to honor Melanie’s legacy be directed to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas (bit.ly/Melanie-PPGT).

Ross Segal

Ross Robert Segal, 88, a native of Dallas, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Known affectionately as “Poppy” by his family, Ross was born in Dallas to Aaron Joseph (Joe) Segal and Katie Seltzer Segal on Dec. 6, 1935. He attended Forest Avenue High School and graduated in 1952. Ross pursued engineering studies at Texas A&M University, where he also enlisted in the National Guard. His involvement in the family deli business, which later transformed into the New York Bakery, eventually led Ross to become a Dallas restaurateur for over 25 years. After retiring, Ross remained active, finding joy in gardening, cooking, watching the Texas Rangers and serving as a school crossing guard. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Ross is survived by his beloved spouse of 57 years, Judy Wohlner Segal of Omaha, Nebraska. His three daughters — Michelle Silver (Andrew), Melanie Wynne (Jeff) and Melinda Kollinger (Jeffrey) — were his pride and joy. Additionally, Ross is survived by his brother Steve Segal (Margie) and his grandchildren: Alex Wynne, Cameron Wynne, Clay Kollinger, Ryan Kollinger, Sammy Silver and Arielle Silver. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Joe Segal and Katie Segal, as well as his brother Allen Segal.

Graveside services took place on Feb. 26 at the Congregation Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road. The family sat shiva at the home of Melinda and Jeffrey Kollinger.

Donations may be made to the Food Bank at Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas.

Ross’ unwavering love and kindness enriched the lives of all who knew him. Our sweet Poppy will be deeply missed.

Lawrence Vogel

Lawrence (Larry) Vogel, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the age of 93. He was born on Aug. 6, 1930, in Yonkers, New York, to Paul and Rose Schertz Vogel. His parents had made their way to the U.S., coming from Austria-Hungary shortly before the Holocaust. They came to New York and Paul later bought a bakery in Yonkers. They had three sons, Larry being the youngest. Larry spent his childhood helping out at the bakery. He often quipped that his family didn’t have a lot of money, but they always had a lot of dough. They had many relatives that had also immigrated to the U.S. and he was very close to his maternal grandmother. She doted on Larry and loved to make his favorite food, Helsel, for him each Shabbat. His family spoke Yiddish and in later years Larry went to a class on Yiddish to brush up on this language he heard throughout his young life.

Larry was an avid sports fan, along with his two older brothers, Philip and Herbert. He became a Brooklyn Dodgers fan because his oldest brother, Phil, had already claimed the Yankees and his brother Herb rooted for the Giants. Apparently, it was unheard-of to root for the same team. Larry loved to play basketball and was a competitive swimmer in his high school days.

After Larry excelled in high school, his friends set him up on a blind date with a wonderful girl, which turned out to be a love connection. The young and beautiful Marilyn Silien soon became his bride. Larry then served in the Army, doing basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and on to the Finance Corp. on Governor’s Island, New York. He was a proud veteran and his time in basic training was something that he never forgot. After his time in the service, he attended college at New York University, majoring in accounting. He worked in public accounting in New York for several years, becoming a CPA. His oldest brother, Philip, also an accountant, spoke with him from his home in Dallas, telling him he had to come for a visit and consider moving down.

All it took was one visit to Dallas and Larry convinced Marilyn that their futures belonged in Big D. By this time, they had already joyously welcomed their first daughter, Hillary, to their family and Marilyn was pregnant with their second. While it was very hard to leave their New York families, they were optimistic about starting a life in Texas. Shortly after moving to Dallas, Marilyn and Larry happily welcomed daughter number two, Paula. Their family was now complete.

Larry worked for Philip Vogel & Company for over 40 years. He was a hardworking man and even after he “retired,” he came back for many years to help during tax season. He was a trustworthy advocate for all his clients and they had the utmost confidence in his ability to represent them on tax matters and heeded his sage advice.

Larry and Marilyn loved to travel and had wonderful trips exploring the world, both near and far. Their daughters each got married (to Arthur Volkmann and Rodney Kapp, respectively) and they were ecstatic to become grandparents to (in age order) Noah Volkmann, Lindsay Kapp, Amy Volkmann and Holly Kapp. Tragedy struck the family in December 1996 when they were involved in an automobile accident that claimed Marilyn’s life. In 2001, their final granddaughter, Marissa Kapp, arrived, named in blessed memory of Marilyn. Their grandchildren brought them so much joy and happiness.

The family wants to express their extreme love and gratitude to three special caregivers who took wonderful care of Larry in his final years while dealing with Alzheimer’s: Dayo Adetayo, Nelia Delarriva and Lorena Berrera.