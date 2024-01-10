Obituaries: January 11, 2023

Dorothy Bemel

Dorothy (Deje) Daily Bemel

Dorothy Bemel was born in Houston. Her parents were Lizzie Daily and Abe Daily of Simonton, Texas. She graduated from UT Austin in 1955. Dorothy married Jerry Bemel in 1956 and moved to Dallas. She was secretary of Bemel Industries from 1960 to 2004. She was a founding member of Temple Shalom in Dallas as well as a lifetime member of NCJW and Hadassah. She loved to read, garden and entertain; she was also known as the “Tea Lady.”

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Jerry Bemel, sisters Sylvia Daily Phillips and Robbie Daily, brothers Abe (Cacilie) and Harold, nieces Margaret Phillips Sack and Helen Phillips Smolen and great-niece Elizabeth Daily Cohen. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Lisa, sister-in-law Joyce Daily, nephews Meyer Smolen, Bill Daily and Allan Night, niece Barbra Night and other nieces and nephews in Texas, California, Colorado and New York.

A graveside service was held Jan. 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rabbi Andrew Paley officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Sylvia Benenson, Betty Golden, Janet Hershman, Sue Kollinger, Connie Rudick, Sandra Kronick, Paula Murphy and Sam Johnson.

Please make memorial donations to North Dallas Shared Ministries or the Sisterhood at Temple Shalom.