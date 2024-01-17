Obituaries: January 18th, 2024

Hannah Beren

Hannah Kupfer Beren passed away peacefully in her sleep at the young age of 96 on Jan. 6, 2024. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Hannah was also a very loyal friend to many of all ages.

Hannah was a proud Dallasite and Texan, born to parents Pearl (G.G.) and Charles (Gamp) Kupfer. She was very close to them. She attended Forest Avenue High School and Southern Methodist University.

In 1945, she met the love of her life, Carl M. Beren, on a blind date to the Texas-OU football game. They married on April 20, 1947, in Dallas, where they made their home for 75 years. Hannah and Carl were like two peas in a pod, always together. You did not see one without the other for all those years. They were lifetime members of Shearith Israel Congregation.

Hannah was the ultimate Jewish homemaker, caring for her husband and three children, Julia, Beverly and Michael. She was always there for them after school and taking them to their outside activities.

She was also a woman of style with an eye for art, color and design. This was evident in the Beren home with the wonderful art and antiques that she and Carl collected as well as in her impeccable and stylish personal presence. She was an avid reader and once belonged to three book clubs at the same time. She was a great conversationalist!

Hannah was very much involved with her charities. She was passionate as the president of Mizrachi Woman, now known as Amit. She and her beloved Carl raised and donated thousands of dollars for the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. She was the second recipient of the Bess Nathan Award for all of her work in the 1960s in support of the Federation. She was so proud to represent the Federation at the convention in Philadelphia.

Hannah and Carl traveled and enjoyed collecting along the way. Once her children were out of the nest, Hannah was eager to learn more about cooking. The presentation of a meal was everything to her. Hannah and Carl loved having dinner parties in their home. No one could set a table like Hannah did. The Dallas Morning News even published an article about her, Sept. 19, 1996.

Hannah enjoyed working. She was the bridal consultant for Neiman Marcus at their Downtown location, in the 1980s. Later, she worked at the Children’s Collection, where she was recognized as one of the top sales associates in Dallas.

As a charter member, Hannah served with great devotion on the board of directors of Phil’s Unique Friends, Inc., for the past 12 years.

Hannah’s family thanks the following special people who have cared for her throughout the past few years: Vanessa Shaw, her caregiver; Dr. Rener Khetan at Baylor Hospital and Dr. Lauren Jackson; the staff at the Tradition at Prestonwood; the staff at Griswold Home Care; the staff at Shiloh Group Home in Plano; and the staff at Amity Hospice. Hannah is survived by her children, Julia Beren-Sosnick, Beverly Beren, Michael (Carla) Beren; grandchildren, Drew Shepard and Eric Shepard; and more nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hannah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl M. Beren; her brother, Harold Kupfer; her parents, Pearl and Charles Kupfer; and her son-in-law, Philip David Sosnick.

Funeral services were held at Sparkman Hillcrest on Jan. 9.

Please consider donations in Hannah’s memory to a charity of your choice or to Phil’s Unique Friends, Inc. Dementia is a puzzle; what happens to a life? Julia Beren-Sosnick, Hannah’s daughter, is the founder and CEO of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, P.O. Box 220667, Hollywood, FL 33022-0667. Write to Phil’s Unique Friends, Inc. at that address or call Michael Beren in Plano; he will refer you to receive more information.

Laurie Hymes Blicker, with her loving family by her side, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2024. She was 92. She is survived by husband Zola Blicker and children Robert Sertner and husband Steve; David Sertner and wife Angel; Julie Thompson and husband Brad; and Joy Blicker. She is also survived by grandchildren Alex, Emily, Kyle, Josh, Sarah and Samantha as well as great-grandchildren Eleanor and Azariah. Private family services were held on Jan. 12 at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas with Rabbi Michael Lewis officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park/Sparkman Hillcrest.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

Anthony Keith Skibell, known as “Andy” to his family and closest friends, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at the age of 59 after a brief battle with cancer. His childhood was spent in Dallas, where he attended Richardson High School and graduated from Walden Preparatory Academy. He studied at both North Texas State University and Brookhaven Community College, where he concentrated on music and psychology, two of his favorite subjects. He earned a Ph.D. in religion and philosophy. Throughout his life, he lived in and around North Texas and started his own motorcycle repair business. He was a loving friend to many, an amazing cook, a “Dad joke” connoisseur and a fanatical Rush fan. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical and rebuilding dirt-bikes; he had a true talent for playing music by ear on any instrument he picked up. Anthony was extremely proud of being a dad and “Pop Pop” to his only grandchild. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Peggy Caswell, her husband Timothy Edward and their son Oliver Martin of Lynn Haven, Florida; his brother, William Barry Paul; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and lifelong friends. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Sol and Peggy Jo Skibell.