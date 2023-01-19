Corrine Jacobson

Corrine Rosenthal Bond Jacobson, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Jan. 15, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Oct. 24, 1927, Corrine was the daughter of Arthur and Rose Brunstein Rosenthal. Her mother was a housewife and devoted mother. Arthur had a career in sales that brought the family to Fort Worth when Corrine was 10 years old. She remained there the rest of her life.

Corrine’s career led her to be president of Southwest Gloves and Safety Supply, where she managed a $7 million company during her tenure, being one of the few women to attain that position in the area.

Active in the religious aspects of life, she was a longtime member of Beth-El Congregation and other organizations. While serving on the board of directors of Beth-El, she was one of the first women to sit on the temple’s bimah. Corrine worked at the Fort Worth Convention Bureau and at the Stockyards for many years, where she greeted visitors and enjoyed many lifelong friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil; son, Ed; two siblings; and countless friends.

In addition to her son, Steve, and his wife, Cindy, Corrine is survived by her stepchildren, Elise Krug and her husband, Mark; Grant Jacobson and his wife, Janine; and Diane Schneider and her husband, Mike; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Jan. 20 in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. Following the burial, her life was celebrated in the Sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation, with a reception afterward.

Mrs. Jacobson’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Please consider contributions to the Beth-El Congregation Religious School.

May her memory live on!

Eugene O’Donnell

Eugene J. O’Donnell, 76, retail executive at True Value and Office Max, of Westwood, formerly New Seabury, Massachusetts, died peacefully, Jan. 10, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca for 52 years. He was the devoted father of Jennifer and her husband, Bob, of Westwood; Terrence R. and his wife, Mae, of Singapore; and Daniel and his wife, Gina, of Dallas; loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Jack, Jonathan, Colby, Dylan and Cricket. Gene grew up in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of Vermont (B.A.) and The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College (MBA). He met Rebecca at UVM. Gene honorably served as an officer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and in the U.S. Army Reserve thereafter. Gene built a successful career in the retail industry, beginning at Zayre, advancing to executive positions at Hills Department Stores, Service Star/True Value and Office Max. He belonged to many trade organizations, served on several company boards and was a frequent speaker at national conventions. He was a whiz with numbers, serving him well before computers were widely available in day-to-day job functions. Gene and Rebecca raised their three children in Westwood. Despite the heavy travel demands of his job, Gene never missed an important event in his children’s lives. He regularly coached their little league baseball and basketball teams, and, most impressively, was always home for dinner when he was not out of town on a business trip. Summers were spent on Cape Cod, where he was a member of The Club at New Seabury. Following Gene’s retirement, New Seabury became their primary residence. Winters were spent in New York City, enjoying the theater, museums, restaurants and film. Retirement did not suit him. He succumbed to the urge to work again and co-founded the O’Donnell Art Gallery at the Popponesset Marketplace with Rebecca. Gene spent countless hours in the gallery while listening to the Boston Red Sox on the radio. Gene had a lifelong love of sports, beginning in childhood when his dad and brother took him to Red Sox games. He became a diehard Boston sports fan, faithfully following the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. He even dreamed of becoming a sports announcer. Golfing was his passion; he oftentimes played every day with his longtime golf group friends. He played softball with business associates and developed a wicked wiffleball pitch for backyard family games. Running, in particular around the Central Park Reservoir, swimming, tennis, an early-morning or after-dinner walk were part of his repertoire. He also loved relaxing at the beach with a good book. Gene’s best party tricks were being able to name the city and state of every college in the U.S. and recalling random statistics from the back of baseball cards from the 1950s and 1960s. Unfortunately his mother threw away his entire baseball card collection when he went away to college. Home and family were most important to Gene. He cherished time with his kids and grandkids, with the side effect of imparting his sports neuroses on the rest of the family. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, even his relentless pessimism about the Red Sox’s performance!

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Gene is survived by his brother, Terrence J., and his wife, Len, of Springfield, Massachusetts; his mother-in-law, Janet, of Essex Junction, Vermont; his nieces, Mary Kay and Samantha; his nephews, Tod, Eric, Alexander and Christopher; his sisters-in-law, Donna, Polly and Laura; and his brothers-in-law, Harald and Ray. Gene was predeceased by his father, Terrence S.; his mother, Helen; and his father-in-law, Richard.

The O’Donnell family would like to thank all of Gene’s caregivers, especially those at Orchard Cove and Hebrew SeniorLife Hospice Care. Their dedication and compassionate care provided comfort to Gene and gave great peace to his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at Folsom Funeral Services, 649 High St., Westwood, Massachusetts (10 a.m. EST gathering with family, 11 a.m. service). The service will be livestreamed at www.harborview.live.

Gifts may be made in memory of Eugene O’Donnell to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131 or via hebrewseniorlife.org/TributeGift. His care was entrusted to Folsom Funeral Home, www.

folsomfuneral.com.