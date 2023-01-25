Gloria Bookstein

Gloria (Goldie) Bookstein, 86, from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Dallas, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 16, 2023.

Born in Detroit, which she always considered home, she later split her time between Arizona, Michigan and Texas to be near her children and family.

She was married to her beloved husband, Marvin Bookstein, for over 61 years. She worked alongside him at Nationwide Income Tax Service as well as other ventures.

She was a fabulous wife, a wonderful mother, fantastic Bobe and amazing BG (great-grandmother).

Her passion in life was music and singing in several choirs including: Bel Canto Choir, Music +1, Congregation Shaarey Zedek Choir, Zamir Chorale and Congregation B’nai Moshe Choir. Her most proud accomplishment was joining a choir in their performance at Carnegie Hall.

But even more so was her love of family and friends.

Her favorite pastimes besides singing were opera, mah jongg, theater and charitable work including Hadassah, ORT, B’nai B’rith, the B’nai Moshe Sisterhood and others.

She was the recipient of a kidney transplant, donated by her cousin Kenneth, which gave her an amazing quality of life over the last seven years. She lived them to the fullest. She was able to travel with her family, including a dream trip to Italy, many domestic and international trips and a favorite, Broadway.

She was a beautiful woman both inside and out.

She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Howard) Weinstein, Peggy Bookstein, Lori (Neal) Weinstein; nine grandchildren, Shayna (Michael) McKim, Andrew (Josh) Jonestein, Mitchell (Karen) Weinstein, Zachary Weinstein and Jordan (Tiantian) Weinstein.

She was thrilled to join the great-grandmother club and adored her great-grandchildren, Macy McKim, Toby McKim, Ethan Weinstein and Anna Weinstein. She will be missed by them and many family and friends. Goldie was the loving daughter of the late Morris and Anna Plotnik and sister of the late Sarah (Julius) Smith and the late Helen (Herbert) Kollin.

A funeral was held Jan. 20 in Detroit.

Please consider a donation in Gloria’s name to the Gloria Bookstein, z”l, Music Fund at Congregation Shearith Israel or the charity of your choice.

Betty Ruth Rosenfeld

Betty Ruth Rosenfeld left us with profound sadness and broken hearts when she departed on Jan. 17, 2023. Betty, lovingly known as “B,” was born on April 11, 1927, in Dallas, to Elizabeth and Joseph Ray. She married the love of her life, Marshall, as a teenager. Betty and Marshall were self-made entrepreneurs and partners in every sense of the word. Betty was his constant companion and primary caregiver, and she never left his side during their near 60 years of marriage.

During her 95 years, B exemplified the meaning of being a cherished daughter, a supportive sister, a devoted wife, a loving mother, a cousin, an aunt, a best friend — and most of all, the proudest grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived each day providing those around her with unconditional love and those around her always felt it. B was loving, loyal, dependable, selfless and strong. She was a marvelous cook who loved to dance, sing and spend time with loved ones. She provided those closest to her with unwavering support, and she was so proud of her family and all of their accomplishments. She lived her life thinking of and taking care of others, disregarding any of her own discomfort.

B is survived by her three children: Jeffrey Rosenfeld (Charlotte), Ilene Sanders (Steve) and Michael Rosenfeld. She is also survived by her loving brother Gerald Ray and sister-in-law Helaine. She lived each day for her six grandchildren: Melissa Cohen (Trevor), Kimberlee Strumwasser (Brett) and Jordan Sanders; Matthew Rosenfeld, Megan Hodges (Ryan) and Morgan Rosenfeld (David). She had four great-grandchildren that lit up her life: Mason, Madison, Will and Blake. She will be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. B, we love and miss you so much. We will carry your teachings with us, and you will forever be in our hearts. We know that you have happily reunited with Marshall and sisters, Norma and Ola. We would also like to thank her devoted caregivers that loved B like she was their own. In her loving memory, please consider a donation in B’s honor to the National Kidney Foundation or Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas.

Susan Slotnick

Susan Slotnick passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 78. Born to Rose and LeRoy Lischin on April 27, 1944, Sue grew up on the north side of Chicago with her brother Mel. She met the love of her life, Barry Slotnick, on a blind date and married him in 1964. Together they raised two children, Gary and Joan, who married the loves of their lives and made her the proud bubbe of four grandchildren: Austin, Ray, Ethan and Noah.

After way too many Chicago winters, Sue and Barry migrated south to Plano in 1995, where they became a part of the welcoming Jewish community at Beth Torah. Sue and Barry loved traveling together to places where she could snorkel, soak up the sun and enjoy great food. She will be deeply missed by her family and dear friends.

A graveside service in celebration of Sue’s life was held at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park on Jan. 19.