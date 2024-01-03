Obituaries: January 4th, 2023

Patricia Redifer

Patricia Jean Redifer, 68, of Dallas, passed away Dec. 4, 2023. The daughter of a soldier and a nurse and a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, she would go on to live a life standing up for what is right and nurturing those she loved. She will be remembered for her eternally youthful spark, boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm for life.

Patty was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 17, 1955. She graduated from Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina and received her B.A. in Hebrew Literature from the University of California, Berkeley. During her time at Berkeley, she converted to Judaism. Her faith and ardent Zionism would serve as the foundation of her life from that point forward.

She married Edward Hanker on Aug. 20, 1978, in Chapel Hill, and together they moved to Jerusalem, where they lived for four years and where their daughter Ariella was born.

Patty taught elementary-aged children for seven years, first at Beth El religious school in Durham, North Carolina, and then at Solomon Schechter Academy in New London, Connecticut. She later found great success over the course of a 24-year career at Pfizer, where she monitored and managed pharmaceutical clinical trials.

Following her retirement from Pfizer in 2017, she moved to Dallas and devoted her time to her three grandchildren, to whom she gave (along with too many gifts and sweets) a lifetime of love and laughter. She also spread her joy to other children as the leader of a Jewish Girl Scout troop. When not shlepping grandkids all over Dallas, she nurtured her lifelong passions for reading, travel, figure skating and women’s basketball.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie.

She is survived by daughter Ariella Hanker; grandchildren Yakira, Sarit and Natan Klirs; and sister Debby Ethridge.