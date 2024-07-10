Obituaries: July 11th, 2024

Norm Bleicher

On June 23, 2024, Norm Bleicher died peacefully in Dallas following a brief illness. The eldest of eight children, he was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska. His father was a clinic doctor; his mother, a homemaker and nurse. Norm graduated from Central High School and Creighton University. He worked as a cameraman for a local PBS news station in Detroit and then continued to work in film and video equipment sales for Victor Duncan, Inc. He moved to Dallas in the early 1970s and opened a branch of Keylite Production in the 1980s. After that he started several businesses, including Pro Video & Film and Paragon Homeworks. At a trade fair in West Germany he met Julie Mamolen Bleicher and they married in 1978. They had two children, Zac and Noah, and were together for 27 years. Norm was a consummate doer: fixing old cars while listening to classical symphonies; sailing; making home improvements; and inventing machines and gadgets. He loved to travel and got to visit all the corners of the globe. He had a passion for films and his favorite was “Amadeus.” He was an expert in telling dad jokes and had a great sense of humor. In 2007, he married Andrea Wolf Villamizar and they lived a happy life together for the past 17 years. In retirement, Norm could not sit still and became a Lyft driver, which he enjoyed tremendously because of the wide variety of people he met and conversed with. He is survived by his wife Andrea; sons Zac (Jeff Kruse) and Noah (Marcela Swenson); grandchildren Simone and Oscar Bleicher; stepdaughter Gabriela Villamizar Jones (Clayton); step-grandchildren Sofia and Sam Jones; and siblings Joel (Sandy), Dan (z’l Line), Paul (Sermsri), Bob (Stacie), Jon (Helen) and Rebecca (Brent Bloom). A memorial service was held in Dallas at Temple Emanu-El on June 26 and he was buried at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery. His family requests that donations be made in Norm’s memory to KERA, Edgar Miller Legacy, Temple Emanu-El (Dallas) or the charity of your choice.

Peter Casillas, 81, passed away June 25, 2024. He was born in London, England, to Pedro and Marlen (Platz) Casillas. At the age of 7, Peter moved with his family to Israel, where he attended high school and served in the Israeli army as a paratrooper.

Peter moved back to England for college and graduated from the London School of Drama. He was an accomplished actor in film, theater and commercials.

In 1983, Peter moved to the United States, where he continued to work in movies in the video industry. He worked for Videoland, Federated and Atari in management. He later opened and operated Starlight Video, a specialty store for foreign and hard-to-find videos, for 23 years. His store was honored by D Magazine as “the best video store in Dallas.”

After retirement, Peter continued his interests by creating his website “A Cartoon History of the Middle East,” which has over 60,000 hits. He also wrote two books about the subject.

Peter is survived by his loving wife Lotty Repp Casillas and extended family in Dallas, Israel and England.

A graveside service was held on June 28 at Sparkman/Hillcrest followed by a reception at Temple Emanu-El.

Peter will be remembered for his kindness and sweetness. He loved his life and his family.

Donations may be made to Temple Emanu-El and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.