Obituaries: July 18th, 2024

Ted Blum

Ted Blum, 91, of Dallas, passed away on June 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Ted was born June 3, 1933, to Max and Esther Blum, both hardworking immigrants who spoke Yiddish at home. He was the youngest of three children growing up in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, near extended family, including his favorite cousin, Flo Gussman, and his aunt and uncle Sonia (Sunny) and Manuel (Menasche Roguslavsky) Korostoff.

Ted was dedicated to family, to service, to community and to his Jewish faith. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and earned his graduate degree in electrical engineering, studying at Penn State, the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. Despite decades of innovative work at the cutting edge of research and applied science, both in military and telecommunications technology, at Texas Instruments, the Superconducting Supercollider and Alcatel, Ted was unrelentingly humble. He preferred to crack a mischievous smile rather than speak about his accomplishments. He was nurturing and generous, devoting himself as a Scout leader, a founding member of Congregation Nishmat-Am and a loving husband to his beautiful wife, Gloria, for 57 years. He was a wonderful father, remembered fondly by his sons, all Eagle Scouts, all with college and graduate degrees.

Ted was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Blum. He is survived by three sons, Marc (Orsula), Philip (Marcia Levetown) and Ira (the late Dawn) and eight grandchildren.

His absence will be felt deeply and he will be remembered affectionately. Alav ha-shalom, Ted Blum.

A funeral service was held June 20 with burial at Sparkman Hillcrest.

Millicent (Millie) Gorsky

Millicent Gorsky passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2024, after a lengthy illness. She was 100 years old. “Millie” was born to David and Sarah Newman on May 5, 1924, in Toronto, Canada. As the fourth of five children, she was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as three older brothers, Mel, Milton and Ben Newman. Millie is survived by Leonard Gorsky, her loving husband of nearly 80 years; her sons: Richard (Susan) of Arlington, Virginia; Bob (Cami) of Plano; grandchildren: Michael Gorsky of Dallas; Sarah Gorsky King (Zachary) of Austin; Rachel Gorsky of Reston, Virginia; and David Gorsky of Arlington, Virginia. She is also survived by a sister, Elsie Shoom of Toronto, Canada; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Millie was a loving and doting mother, spouse and grandmother and a true partner to her husband, Lenny, both in marriage and in the furniture business they operated together until their move full-time to Boynton Beach, Florida, in 1991. For several years while in Florida, three times a week she drove over 40 miles each way to serve as a volunteer reader for the blind. The move to Florida also fulfilled Millie’s dream of a “walk on the beach” and Florida life suited Millie and Lenny well until they made the decision in 2013 to move to Plano to be closer to family.

In retirement, Millie’s “hidden” artistic talent surfaced after taking up painting and sculpting, which she loved, as well as traveling with Lenny, her brother Mel, sister-in-law Pearl and best friends, Linda and Henry Bawnik. Their travels left the family with many great memories and stories. Millie loved to laugh and they are certain it was laughter which contributed to her long and beautiful life.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Salome Sameji, Jan Mocebrook, Anita Munga-Rumadha, Lucy Wanyoike and Hawa Seid for their loving attention to Millie’s needs over the past few years; Three Oaks Hospice, which kept Millie comfortable in her final days; and particularly Drina Parrish of Three Oaks, who guided the family through a difficult time. The family would also like to thank Millie’s primary doctors, Mohammed Samiuddin, M.D., and Marc Shalek, M.D., who provided her with excellent medical care.

A private burial service was held on the morning of July 11, followed by a shiva at the home of Bob and Cami Gorsky in Plano.

The family requests that donations be made to Hadassah c/o Hadassah.org.