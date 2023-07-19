Obituaries: July 20th, 2023

Dr. Larry Ivan Frank

Dr. Larry Ivan Frank, 79, born on August 25, 1943, and raised in Houston, died on July 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, of sepsis and heart failure.

As a boy Larry loved scouting and had a menagerie of species as pets. He attended Tulane University and was in Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Following graduation from Tulane Medical School, he became a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy in California. He completed his urology residency in New York, New York. He practiced urology first in Dallas and then in Wichita, Kansas, from 1997 until he retired at age 72 from the VA Hospital. He loved sailing, woodworking, “playing” on the computer and animals.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Max Frank; younger sister, Marilyn Marks; and older brother, Dr. Stuart Frank. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy (Framer), and two daughters, Stephanie Lambert (son-in-law Ryan Lambert, granddaughters Riley and Emerson) and Amy Frank (Jon Bradie).

A graveside funeral was held on July 13 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care.

Mark Mazer Warshauer

Mark Mazer Warshauer, 85, of Dallas, passed away on July 6, 2023, after succumbing to his long battle with heart disease. Mark was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Middletown, Connecticut. He attended Tabor Academy, later graduating from Clarkson College with a B.S. in Business Administration. Active in ROTC at Clarkson, he went on to serve as a captain in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey and Korea.

Mark had a successful and lengthy career in business, working in the computer, technology and banking industries. He was known for his warmth and friendliness, qualities that endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His incredible voice and an enthusiastic and gregarious personality brought joy to many and he easily made friends and a lasting impression wherever he lived and worked.

Mark’s love of sports was legendary. He played soccer in college, played tennis socially and coached, but his true sports passion was for his beloved teams (especially the Dodgers) and certain favored athletes (including Tiger Woods, Steph Curry and of course his children and grandchildren). Mark also enjoyed casinos and horse races. He was in his element at the Texas Hold ‘Em tables, large group dinners in Atlantic City and long afternoons spent with close friends at the Monmouth Park Racetrack.

Mark was a loving dad and grandfather to all of his children and grandchildren and was very supportive of the many activities that they participated in, from dance to soccer, as well as cheerleading, skateboarding, football and religious pursuits. He was truly an awesome dad, grandfather and uncle, beloved by all his family.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, whom he met while at Clarkston; his four children, Emily Lilledahl, Liz Sobel, William and spouse Dina Warshauer and Michael Warshauer; his seven grandchildren, Cameron Lilledahl, Sage Lilledahl, Eli Sobel, Ivy Sobel, Samantha Warshauer, Caroline Warshauer and Phoebe Warshauer; brother-in-law Howard Gelin; sister-in-law Michelle Stein; and nieces, nephews and spouses Susan and George Louderback, Nancy and Jimmy Aronson, Amy and Jim McCollough and James Gelin. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lenore Warshauer, and his sister, Ellen Gelin.

Mark’s funeral service was held on July 19 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, with Rabbi Andrew Paley officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Dallas Jewish Funerals.