Obituaries: July 25th, 2024

Fannie Viroslav

It is with heavy hearts that her family announces the passing of Fannie Raifer Viroslav, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on July 15, 2024. She was 80 years old.

Fannie was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in San Jose, Costa Rica. She grew up in a traditional Jewish family. Her parents emigrated from Poland and owned a shoe store, where she worked and played. Her early years were filled with choir, playing jacks and her pet dog, named “Doggie.” Fannie was a classic beauty and a bright and kindhearted soul, always putting others before herself and spreading joy wherever she went.

After graduating from high school, Fannie met the love of her life, Joseph Viroslav. After a whirlwind romance, they married on Jan. 10, 1963, in Costa Rica. Joe’s medical training and service in the U.S. Army took them to several cities, including Cleveland, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston. While Joe was deployed to Vietnam, Fannie spent a year in Costa Rica with their two young children. In 1972, they settled in Dallas, where they became active and valued members of the Jewish community.

Fannie was a devoted mother to her four children, Sergio, Erika, Ariana and Andres. She poured her heart and soul into raising them, instilling in them values of kindness, compassion and resilience. Fannie’s unconditional love and unwavering support were the foundation of her family, and her children will forever be grateful for the love and guidance she provided. Fannie was also a doting grandmother and adored her grandchildren beyond measure. Her love for her family knew no bounds. She especially loved taking her daughters and grandkids shopping (or, as she would say, “chopping”).

Fannie was a lifelong learner. While raising her children, she completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Spanish. She taught Spanish at the Hockaday School for 15 years; “Señora Viroslav” was beloved by her students and inspired many of them to pursue degrees in Spanish. She became a bat mitzvah as an adult at Shearith Israel and also valued her studies in the Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning.

Fannie was a wonderful hostess and loved to entertain. She greatly enjoyed opening her home to family and friends for Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations. She was a world traveler, loved to dance and enjoyed the opera and symphony. She was an avid reader and long-time book club member and especially loved having her morning coffee while reading the newspaper. She loved to play sudoku and solitaire and enjoyed knitting blankets for her grandkids.

Fannie was a member of Congregation Shearith Israel and a life member of SISterhood. She was a member of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women and was a Lion of Judah of the Jewish Federation of North America.

Fannie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kindness, warmth and gentle spirit touched the lives of so many and her memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Family and friends gathered to honor Fannie on July 17 at Congregation Shearith Israel. Donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas or the National Kidney Foundation in Fannie’s memory.