Obituaries: July 4th, 2024

Joe Cukier

On June 28, 2024, Joe Cukier died in Dallas after a battle with leukemia. He was 77 years old.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Jan Cohen Cukier; his devoted children, Meredith Weigelt and Steven Cukier; and his cherished granddaughter, Brynn Grumbles. He also leaves behind his dear sister, Linda (Jeffrey) Fields of San Antonio, as well as his nieces and nephews: Courtney Fields, Jonis Fields, Wendy Cohen and Stacy Beth Cohen. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Binem and Estera Cukier, and his niece, Blair Fields.

Joe was born on June 10, 1947, in Hoff, Germany. He graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1965 and went on to attend The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with degrees in accounting and history.

Joe married Jan in 1975. They met in Dallas on a blind date and were married six months later. They welcomed children Meredith and Steven. Joe was president of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity, was president of Cohen Candy Company and ran Cukier Management and Property. He was a member of Congregation Shearith Israel. Joe enjoyed going on cruises with family and riding bikes around White Rock Lake and he was an avid Texas Longhorn fan.

Joe’s funeral was held July 1 at graveside at Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road. Rabbi Shira Wallach officiated.

Contributions to honor Joe’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Martin Golman

Martin Arthur Golman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, cousin, uncle and friend to so many, passed peacefully at the age of 81 on June 29, 2024, surrounded by his family. Marty lived a life full of passion, commitment and love for his family, friends and community. Marty was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in Dallas and was a lifelong Dallasite and proud graduate of Hillcrest High School. Marty was a prolific athlete at a young age and threw his first no-hitter at 14. Marty attended the University of Oklahoma in 1961, where he joined Sigma Alpha Mu. As with all the people in Marty’s life, Marty went to great lengths to maintain his friendships with his college friends with big meals and big laughs. Marty served in the Coast Guard and, in 1965, he found the greatest love of his life, Susan Szafir, on a blind date. Susan and Marty got married in 1967 in Dallas, and Marty joined his father at the Max Golman Wholesale Liquor and Wine Company. Marty became president of the company in 1974. He had the unique ability to make all of his employees feel important and had great successes building the company. After selling his business in 1987 and playing a record number of golf rounds at the Columbian Country Club, Marty then conquered the insurance business at Waldman Brothers starting in 1997, earning him the nickname, “The Rainmaker.” Outside of his professional life, Marty focused on being a dedicated husband and father to his three wonderful children, Stacey, Robin and Max. Marty made sure to have family dinners every night and spent time passing on his love for family, movies, sports and games to his children. Marty had a wide range of interests; was an active member of the Dallas Jewish community by serving on boards; was the president of the Jewish Community Center; and supported numerous charitable organizations. If you went to a Jewish event in Dallas, then you likely got to spend time with Marty. He always showed up for his community and his friends even in his final days when he was tired and not feeling his best. Marty understood the importance of being there for his community in both the good times and the hard times. Marty was also proud of being a Mason at the age of 21 and a Shriner at the age of 22. Marty loved sports and excelled at tennis, football, softball, ping-pong and golf. Marty played against some of the greatest tennis players in the world, including Rod Laver, Bobby Riggs, Billie Jean King and Rosco Tanner. He picked up golf late in his adult life and as with all sports, he quickly become an accomplished golfer and had two holes-in-one. One of his most cherished sports memories was when he quarterbacked for his fraternity and threw a 65-yard pass to Bobby Jo Dolgin on the final play to win the championship! His athletic prowess served him well as an adult, and he dominated the adult flag football leagues in Dallas by winning several championships. In 1968, he earned the “All Sports Award Athlete of the Year” for the Jewish Community Center. The pinnacle of his athletic honors was when he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership, Sportsmanship and Athletic Ability at the JCC Sports Reunion weekend in 1996! Marty’s passion for sports went hand-in-hand with one of his most memorable traits, which was his love for his friends. Marty was the consummate host and constantly found ways to bring different people together. Marty was always on the move and loved hosting poker games, fishing trips, movie nights, BBQ vacations and golf trips. Marty got the most joy by creating joyful occasions for his friends and family. Marty committed his life to his family, to being a trusted confidant and mentor and to treating everyone he met with respect. Marty was most proud of those who survive him: his wife, Susan; his children, Stacey, Robin and Max; his sons-in-law, Doug Baer and Craig Unterberg; his four grandchildren, Tatum Unterberg, Hailey Baer, Zoe Baer and Riley Unterberg; his sister, Ida Ann Zweig; and his nephews, Louis Zweig and Brian Zweig. Marty was preceded in death by his loving parents, Gladys and Max Golman. Marty requested that contributions be made to Shearith Israel or the Jewish Community Center. A memorial service was held on July 2 at Shearith Israel, Aaron Family Main Sanctuary, with a reception following. Pallbearers were Brian Zweig, Louis Zweig, Mel Platt, Steve Waldman, Jeff Seymour, Ron Foxman, Ray Garfield, Steve Levy, Sonny Friedman, Neal Small and David Friedman. Honorary Pallbearers were Billy Willingham, Dick Agnich, Stephen Lerer, Charles Zelazny, Kenny Goldberg, Mike Hirsch, Marshall Funk, Jeff Mundy and Howard Cohen.

Suzanne ‘Suzie’ Platt Kornblit-Rosenberg

Suzanne “Suzie” Platt Kornblit-Rosenberg, 75, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully June 20, 2024, from cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) after a very brave fight. Suzie was born on July 27, 1948 in Houston, the only daughter of Sol and Molly Platt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Captain Alfred “Fred” Platt; and her first husband, Sam Kornblit. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Myron Rosenberg; her two children, Kym McMorries (Lee) and Todd Kornblit (Jennifer); three grandchildren, Maddox McMorries, Morgan Kornblit and Molly Kornblit; her brother, Melvin Platt (Jody); and her niece Mimi Zimmerman (Brian) and nephew Mark Platt (Alice). She is survived by many other family and friends who will miss her more than words can describe.

Suzie graduated from Bellaire High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Oklahoma in 1968, followed by her Master’s in Education at the University of Houston. Her first career was as a teacher for special education students with HISD. She obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 1981.

She was an avid reader with an extensive library (Stephen King was one favorite) and maintained an intellectual curiosity about a variety of topics which helped her in higher education, her professional life and conversation.

Suzie also had a wanderlust. She regularly traveled and was famous among those who knew her for her detailed, indexed, tabbed and incredibly thick itinerary binders and her emailed journal entries.

In addition to working, reading, traveling and raising a family, Suzie found time to engage in different passions and was part of numerous organizations. Her greatest joy, besides her children and grandchildren, was being an adviser with B’nai Brith Youth Organization. Her dedication and the impact she had was so much that recently, in honor of BBYO’s 100th year, Suzie was awarded the BBYO Centennial Award, presented to her at an event planned by her children and a host of people whom she directly impacted that wanted to honor her.

Suzie’s family is eternally grateful for the end-of-life care and compassion provided by Cheryl, Abby, Unique, Christy Carla and Laquannas.

A funeral service was held June 23 at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery in Bender Chapel.

The family would love if you would donate to the leadership fund created in Suzie’s honor, which will award a minimum of one BBG and one AZA Houston area member each year to attend a BBYO summer leadership conference, which can be made at: Suzie Kornblit Leadership Fund, c/o Houston Jewish Community Foundation, 5603 South Braeswood, Houston, TX 77096 or by texting SUZIE (all caps) to 844-422-6444.

Victor Meltzer

Dr. Victor Neal Meltzer, 72, of Fort Worth, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 2, 2024. Victor was born in Great Bend, Kansas, to Anne and Nathan Meltzer. His commitment to Judaism began at a young age when Nathan and Anne drove their four children over an hour to a synagogue in Wichita. Victor loved attending Jewish summer camp. He learned outdoor skills with the Boy Scouts. In addition, he played baseball and basketball and found time for his chemistry set.

A gifted academic, Victor attended Northwestern University’s prestigious six-year medical program in Chicago. He continued with a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in nephrology at Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Meltzer was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. In 1990, he founded North Texas Nephrology Associates in Arlington. Over the years, Dr. Meltzer added three physician associates to his practice. Also in 1990, he founded Ameri-Tech Kidney Center in Arlington, an outpatient kidney dialysis center. In 1993, Dr. Meltzer added a second outpatient kidney dialysis center located in Bedford. In late 2023, he retired as a physician and as medical director of the Bedford dialysis center.

Dr. Meltzer’s devotion to his patients was his life’s work. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy as a physician and caretaker.

As Victor, he cared deeply for his friends and family. He often showed his love best through his humor, devising puns and jokes and delighting at the opportunity to share them over text or a meal (preferably a large portion of something spicy and a little greasy). Beyond his work, Victor’s life was enriched through his tireless enthusiasm for current events, the stock market, history and music.

Victor is survived by daughters Allie and Karie; brothers Steve and Hal; and sister Fara, not to mention countless friends, colleagues and patients in North Texas and beyond.

Donations to the National Federation of the Blind or the Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth would be appreciated by Victor’s family and friends.

Dr. Meltzer’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Harper & Lucas, formerly Robertson Mueller Harper.

Carol St. Onge

Carol Ellen Goldberg St. Onge, an innovative, inner-city educator, ardent advocate for neglected children and a Daughter of Abraham, died of lung cancer Thursday, June 20, 2024, at her Arlington home surrounded by art and furnishings from her life and travels in the Middle East, Asia and Europe. She was 75.

Formerly a classroom teacher at Fort Worth’s D. McRae and Briscoe Elementary Schools and an administrator for the city’s ESL (English as a second language) programs, Carol was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 1948, the daughter of Barbara and David Goldberg. From her parents she found her calling. Her mother, a social worker, brought home stories of abused youngsters. Her father volunteered as a court-appointed advocate for youngsters in child-custody cases. Carol vividly recalled the day a carload of children spied her dad and gleefully ran up to him shouting, “Mr. G., Mr. G.”

“I knew there was a need for someone to touch their lives in a positive way and help them see a life beyond their struggles,” Carol wrote. To that end, she volunteered for Tarrant County’s CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — going to bat for youngsters with no resources and no hope. “I knew there was no greater satisfaction than building a sense of self and accomplishment in children.”

As a teenager, Carol taught physical education to homebound students with special needs. As a camp counselor in Canada, she gave swimming lessons to babies, children and even grownups. She had a talent for instructing people with cerebral palsy. In the water, they experienced newfound freedom of movement.

A candid writer of letters to the editor, Carol enjoyed scouring the newspapers for opinion pieces, proud whenever one of her letters decrying antisemitism or Islamophobia made it into print. In 2017, she criticized the legislature for bills aimed at narrowing who could or could not adopt a child. In 2018, she decried cuts in after-school programs for at-risk children, contrasting the spending with a million-dollar military parade being planned. During the decades when the Saturday Star-Telegram featured an op-ed page of Cheers and Jeers, she thanked a manager at Barnes & Noble who “expedited orders” for books used in the school system’s ESL curriculum. She cheered the police department when it created a Code Blue program that promoted healthy eating habits and sports activities for elementary school students.

An independent woman who doubted she would ever marry, in the late 1970s Carol took a job at Bell Helicopter in Euless. Robert St. Onge, a graphics designer, from Putnam, Connecticut, approached her at the copy machine and nervously asked her on a date. His yen for travel, love of the arts and depth of character drew the couple together. He accepted a position in Saudi Arabia working with an American oil company. She wanted to marry him, accompany him and teach overseas. Because obtaining a visa was a lengthy process, the couple quietly, without public announcement, married. Months later, they had a conventional wedding with a bridal gown and attendants in her parents’ backyard.

In 1982, the couple adopted a baby, David, who was born in San Salvador, El Salvador. The close-knit family of three resided at various times in Richland Hills, Saudi Arabia and Arlington. While living abroad, they traveled together to Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and throughout Europe. Among David’s memorable teenage experiences was a trip to Paris where the family stayed at Hotel Maison Saint Onge, a four-star hotel on Rue de Saint Onge. Startled at their last name, the concierge asked to see their passports for verification.

Following the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Carol became active in Daughters of Abraham, which builds bridges for peace through discussions among Christian, Muslim and Jewish women. Three months ago, she coordinated a Passover Seder at her synagogue, Beth-El Congregation, for the Daughters of Abraham. A gourmet cook with a flair for international dishes, Carol made three kinds of charoset. When she received her terminal prognosis, she requested visits from four of her Daughters of Abraham friends — two Muslims and two Christians. During the final days and hours of her life, they assisted with meals and caregiving.

For the past several years, Carol was a mainstay at the Fort Worth Jewish Archives. She typed transcripts of oral histories. She religiously cut out articles of Jewish interest from local newspapers, filed donated materials and was reorganizing the arrangement of the archives shelves when she passed away.

Carol is survived by two brothers, Bob Goldberg of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Marc Goldberg of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and by her son, David, a computer engineer in Arlington. Her husband, Robert, was 55 when he died in 2004.

The family is planning a memorial service on Carol’s birthday next Sept. 11. The family requests that donations in memory of Carol be sent to the Fort Worth Jewish Archives (4900 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109) and to the Daughters of Abraham (5903 Tiffany Ct., Arlington, TX 76016 or Venmo @Ruth-Winkler-1).