Obituaries: June 20th, 2024

Lindsay Nadelman, 75, passed away June 14, 2024. Born Aug. 8, 1948, Lindsay was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to everyone who knew her. Her love of life had no boundaries. She was quick to reach out to people, always ready to lend a helping hand or a word of encouragement. She was a hero to many, the sister some never had and the mother some always wanted. She was kind, caring, generous and oh-so-funny. When in her presence, you genuinely knew she cared about you and your journey. She was an avid reader all her life, often having 10-20 books on hold at the library, and was an educator/teacher for many years. Her love of education continued until shortly before she passed away. She had a strong desire to get a master’s degree later in life. Although it took her six years of hard work, she was dedicated to completing the Master of Liberal Studies Program at Southern Methodist University, earning her degree in human rights and social justice. At 75 years young, she proudly walked the stage and aisles of McFarlin Auditorium on May 10, 2024, to claim her master’s degree.

She is survived by her husband, John Nadelman; her daughter Leslie Warren and son-in-law Scotty Warren; daughter Remy Nadelman; dog-in-love, Brody; sister, Debra Shwiff; and several godchildren, to whom she was the Fairy Godmother.

May everyone’s zest for life aim to reach the heights she set for herself.

With love always, we are eternally grateful to you, dear Lindsay. You mastered life!

Funeral services were held graveside at Sparkman Hillcrest (Hillcrest Memorial Park) on June 18, in the Mount Zion Section, with Rabbi Stefan Weinberg officiating.

Harold “Soupy” Reich, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired, United States Air Force), passed away peacefully in his home on June 1, 2024, at 102. To say that Soupy lived a full life would be an understatement. Soupy was born April 26, 1922, in San Antonio to Joseph Herman and Clara Shifrin Reich. Soupy married the love of his life, Clara Ribak, in 1947 with whom he spent 69 beautiful years; his wedding ring never left his finger. Together, Soupy and Clara raised three wonderful children, traveled the world and lived a joyful life.

Soupy led a distinguished life of service and dedication. A proud member of the Texas A&M Corps, Class of ‘45, Soupy went on to serve 27 years in the Army and Air Force. He was inducted into the Army Infantry Reserves in 1943 and he served valiantly during World War II, participating in the Battle of the Bulge, delivering gasoline to General Patton’s troops and attending Officer Candidate School in Fontainebleau, France. After the Army, he served in the Air Force as Chief of Supply, where he helped protect our country during the Cuban missile crisis.

Soupy was a real athlete, enjoying tennis from the age of 13, becoming a champion tennis player on the Air Force tennis team. He played tennis through most of his life, playing his last match at the age of 93. Soupy’s military career kept him and his family on the move, from Houston to Bermuda to El Paso to Austin to Tokyo and to Ohio. He retired in San Antonio as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1969. Post-retirement, Soupy ventured into real estate, establishing Reich Realtors and forging lasting friendships through his business. He retired his license at 92 to spend more time with his family and friends.

Soupy was an active member of the San Antonio Aggie Club, attending weekly Monday meetings, where he enjoyed hearing speakers and lunch with his fellow Aggies. Each Thursday at lunch was spent with his ROMEO group (retired old men eating out). This group was started by his good friend Eddie Shapiro many years ago and always welcomed new friends to the group. Soupy could never pass up a piece of chocolate or gum, to which he attributed his long, amazing life. He was often seen carrying his own bag of “Soupy’s Sweets” which he shared with everyone.

Soupy and his beloved late wife Clara were married at Agudas Achim Synagogue and they were lifelong members there. He became a Mason in 1958 and was a member of the Triune Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F. & A.M.

Soupy’s true joy was any occasion to bring his family and friends together. His life was marked by service and selflessness, both to his country and his community, leaving a legacy of honor while always putting others first.

Brackenridge Park was a special place for Soupy. He started working at the drink stand at age 7, and he went on to other roles there throughout his childhood. Soupy learned to swim at Brackenridge and when he was 10, he passed the American Red Cross Life Saving Service Examination. He was recognized in the San Antonio Express in 1932 as the youngest person to ever take and pass the course, which was normally not given to people until age 12. Soupy continued to enjoy Brackenridge Park throughout his life, often visiting and recalling many memories including how he helped Mr. Herman run the donkey barn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Allen; siblings, Aaron Reich, Mendel and Anita Reich and Evelyn (Reich) and Syd Spencer; and brother-in-law, Abe Ribak. Soupy is survived by his children, Norine (Reich) and Howard Yukon, Helene (Reich) and Harry Abrams and Jennifer (Chen) Reich; his grandchildren, Ryan Abrams, Gabriel Yukon, Molly (Abrams) and Marcus Moss, Joseph Reich and Abby Reich; great-grandson, Buddy Aaron Moss; sister-in-law, Myra Ribak; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends of all ages.

Soupy was an exceptional person who lived an extraordinary life. We’ll forever miss him.

Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim or to the LTC Harold A. “Soupy” Reich ’45 Endowed Veteran Aggie Ring Scholarship at The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M University by visiting tx.ag/SoupyReich.

A graveside service was held June 7 at Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens in San Antonio.