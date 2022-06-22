Obituaries: June 23rd, 2022

Elena Krybus

Elena Krybus, 71, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away June 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Elena, born Dec. 7, 1950, in Kiev, Soviet Union, fled with her family to Poland during the Polish repatriation period in 1957. Later, Elena made it to Belgium through a scheme using the reunification program that was meant to bring families together that were separated during World War II. Then she went to Boston, where she attended Lynn Classical High School and Brandeis University. After college Elena made aliyah to Israel, where she started her family with her husband, Henry. They eventually moved back to Massachusetts, then settled in Dallas.

Elena will be remembered for her sociable and approachable personality, fierce intelligence, generosity and devotion to family.

Elena is survived by her husband, Henry Krybus of Dallas; daughter and son-in-law, Gila and Alan Lepine of Plano; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Sara Krybus of Dallas; grandchildren, Max and Sara Lepine; sister, Rachel Perry; and brother, Jerry Ganczuk.

Rabbi Elana Zelony of Congregation Beth Torah officiated at a funeral service June 20 at Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Help celebrate Elena’s life and her love for animals by making a donation to Duck Team 6 dog rescue in her memory: https://www.mightycause.com/story/Elenakrybus.

Charles Norman

Charles Henderson Norman, 71, of Fort Worth, died Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Charles was born October 12, 1950, in Killeen, Texas, to parents Thomas Howell and Audrey Mae Norman. He was a lifelong Texan, apart from his time at Michigan State University, his alma mater.

Charles was a loving, caring person who was always there for his family and friends. He was a gifted storyteller who captivated audiences with well-executed jokes, stories and quips. Those attributes made him an excellent schoolteacher, an occupation he loved doing for many years until retirement. Charles had a great voice and excelled at impersonations, as well as recording many audio books. He loved to read, draw and write, and in 2016, published his own novel “The Fire in the Rock: A Novel of the Exodus.” In 2011, he married Lynell Bond, the love of his life. They enjoyed travelling, watching movies, going to the theater and participating in Jewish life at Congregation Ahavath Sholom. Charles also loved being a Zadie to Dana and Zachary, and sharing his unique sense of humor (and love of cartoons) with them.

Charles is survived by his wife, Lynell; children, Ari (Ellen) Bond and Whitney Bond; grandchildren, Dana and Zachary Bond; sister, Anna Marie Wanesek; and brother, T.H. (Jan) Norman.

The funeral was held on the morning of June 23 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, with Rabbi Andrew Bloom officiating. Afterward, the burial was at Congregation Ahavath Sholom cemetery.

Donations in memory of Charles can be made to Jewish Family Services of Fort Worth, Congregation Ahavath Sholom or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. The family entrusted arrangements to E.C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Howard Schultz

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Dallas lost a wonderful force for good. Howard Schultz, born Feb. 10, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey, was the oldest child of Benjamin and Ida Schultz. He, along with his sister, Rita, helped their mother support the family when Benjamin fell ill with encephalitis. He joined the United States Air Force and played in the 529 Air Force band.

After his service, Howard graduated from Cornell University in 1950 and joined the working world, experiencing a wide variety of jobs until he developed an expertise in retail finance and was recruited to move to Dallas in 1964 to work for Skillern’s Drugs. When Skillern was killed in a plane crash, Howard joined Sanger Harris as controller. In the normal flux of corporate exchange when Sanger Harris was purchased by federated stores, Howard was fired. With the encouragement of his beloved wife Leslie (z”l), Howard reflected on his years of accounts payable expertise and decided to test the idea of becoming an independent auditor. He had noticed sizable overpayments in his previous work, and soon realized the potential for this line of business. Finally, Howard approached a friend who worked at Titche’s and asked if he could take a look at possible overpayments in their previous years invoices. They gave him a chance, saying that they’d give him half of the overpayments he found; and just like that, Howard Schultz and Associates was created. When the time came for Howard to sell the company in 2002, he had recovered billions of dollars for clients and had thousands of people working with him as associates.

We will never know what Howard’s life would have become had he not met Leslie Vile in 1962. She was his soulmate, partner, lover and best friend for 57 years. From the moment they met they were smitten and inseparable. Leslie not only supported Howard’s business endeavor, but worked tirelessly to make it a successful family business. Leslie had her daughter Jaynie from a previous marriage, and together, they adopted their son Danny, and were able to conceive their youngest, Andy. Soon after, Howard adopted Jaynie as his own and the Schultz family was complete.

Howard and Leslie dedicated their lives to the Jewish community and the city of Dallas, contributing thousands of hours and millions of dollars to make the world a better place to live for everyone. One of their many projects was funding the Akiba Yavneh Academy campus on Merit Drive, a hub for Jewish education in Dallas where all the Schultz family studied. As chair of the Latin America committee for the JDC (Joint Distribution Committee), Howard led the reconstruction of the Argentinian Jewish community after the economic collapse of 2000. He loved participating in civic initiatives in the arts and United Way. He built a pioneering industry and used his fortune to improve society. One of Howard’s favorite sayings was “If you live big you gotta give big, and if you give big I don’t care how big you live.” Simply put, Howard and Leslie loved helping people, a trait they ensured was passed on to their children and grandchildren. Together they taught about compassion, giving, listening and that family always comes first.

When Leslie suddenly passed away in 2018, Howard found his dear companion Pauline Graivier. He was enamored by her business acumen and her interest in everything, and she shared his heart until the end. One of Pauline’s many gifts to Howard was convincing him to allow Nina Flournoy to write his biography. “Schultz’s Ledger” was published in 2019. It’s a wonderful tale of success despite struggle.

Heartfelt gratitude goes out to George Bility and his family for their unwavering care throughout these past four years we will always be grateful. The family also extends thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice program and Legacy Midtown Park for their care during this time.

Howard’s legacy includes his sister Rita Koslin, his daughter Jaynie Schultz (Ron Romaner), his sons Daniel Schultz (Joni) and Andy Schultz (Kathryn) along with his many grandchildren: Ben, Dalya, Zak, Gaby, Adina, Sam, Micah, Abigail, Max and James. Howard is now with his love, Leslie.

Donations may be made to Congregation Tiferet Israel, Akiba Yavneh Academy of Dallas, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Services entrusted to Stephen B. Blend through Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Sandra A. Stein

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Sandra Stein passed away June 12, 2022. She was born in Austin on Texas Independence Day, March 2, 1969. She grew up and attended school in Fort Worth, where she was confirmed at Beth-El Congregation.

After graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington, she moved to Houston, where she attended San Jacinto College and became a Registered Nurse. She was a pediatric nurse for over 18 years in the Houston area and truly loved her work. She later went back to UTA and obtained a BSN degree.

In addition to her husband of 23 years, Andrew Callahan, the love of her life, Sandra is survived by her parents, Sonja and Jim Stein; her sister, Michelle Gannot and her husband Shay; and her niece and nephews, Paz, Barak and Guy.

A graveside service was held June 15 in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park.

Sandra’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations and Life Celebrations.

Godfrey Ralph Traub

Born in East London, South Africa, July 15, 1938, to Mayer and Esther Traub, Godfrey Ralph Traub passed away June 6, 2022, just shy of his 84th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Traub. Godfrey lives on through his three children, Gina (Bill), Lawrence and Andrew (Talia), and his four grandchildren, Bradley, Amanda, Adina and Amber.

He will be remembered for his great intellect, deep honesty, hard work, love of tennis and his family, sense of humor and good deeds.

Godfrey graduated from high school at the age of 16, was accepted to Harvard University (but was unable to attend due to finances) and proceeded to graduate from college at the age of 18 and law school at the age of 21. He was the first person in South Africa to ever achieve a perfect score on the ethics exam. Godfrey then went on to become a very successful lawyer and was among the first to pay his employees based on their position, not their race. He put all three of his children through college and they all went on to obtain advanced degrees. All four of his grandchildren graduated university or are attending college.

Godfrey married the love of his life, Brenda, in 1965.

In 1976, with his youngest son not yet 6 years old, Godfrey moved his family to Toronto, Canada, and gave up his career as a lawyer. He despised apartheid and wanted to protect his children from the inevitable fallout when it collapsed.

In Canada, Godfrey became involved in real estate development and management, where he won over many clients with his hard work and honest demeanor. Though he had to start over in a foreign country and could not take his savings out of South Africa, he persevered for the sake of his family. Even during the toughest of times, Godfrey would send money back to his family and even ex-employees to help them.

Godfrey moved his family once more, to Dallas, in 1983 — right when the real estate market collapsed. A few years after the move, he founded Protea Real Estate, a boutique real estate management company with many successful property rehabilitations under its belt.

Though he did not need to, Godfrey continued to work until the time of his death.

At a young age, Godfrey became involved in tennis, playing for his school and university. He continued to play until his mid-70s and was incredibly fit until he started taking anti-cancer medication. During his time on the court, he befriended many people and won many trophies — so many, in fact, that they took up too much space in the garage. Godfrey taught his children tennis and his successes continued through his granddaughter, Amber, who was a three-year high school varsity tennis player and two-time regionals participant.

When not working or on the tennis court, Godfrey would spend time with his family, who adored him. Coming to stay with Brenda and him was a special, annual treat for his grandchildren. Godfrey later chronicled his family history in one of the two books he wrote.

Godfrey was a great supporter of Israel and his community, donating funds, clothing and more to charities and the needy.

Godfrey will be remembered as a mensch and tsaddik and will be sorely missed.