Obituaries: June 27th, 2024

Paul Bierbrier

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Paul Bierbrier passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024. He was 91 years old. Born and raised in Montreal, in 1977 he moved with his family to Dallas, where he started a new life and rebuilt his business, The Label Group. Paul had a zest for life. He loved music and was a fantastic dancer. He was also a creative soul who enjoyed making art as well as wandering through museums. He particularly enjoyed painting with his grandchildren. While living in Canada, he enjoyed fishing, skiing and gardening and, especially, spending weekends in Vermont with his wife, Barbara Bierbrier, and their five children. Paul’s previous marriage to Sandra Finkelstein ended in divorce. He married Barbara in 1970.

Paul was preceded in death by his three brothers, Sol, Hy and Ben, as well as by Barbara and Sandra. He is survived by children Shari (Jay) Tobin, Eric (Kristy Parker) Bierbrier, Stewart (Kimberly Elting) Cohen, Lisa (Charlie Delachier) Rezansoff and Nancy (Solomon) Israel; and grandchildren Zachary Tobin, Adam Tobin, Sarah Bierbrier, Natalie Bierbrier, Teal Cohen, Reid Cohen, Jemma Rezansoff and Sarina Israel.

The family would like to thank the caring, compassionate caregivers at the Auberge of Plano, who cared for Paul as they would their own family.

Please make a donation in Paul’s memory to the Vogel Alcove or to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.