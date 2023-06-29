Obituaries: June 29th, 2023

Seth Davidow

Seth Carlin Davidow, a beloved son, father, partner and friend, was born on July 7, 1965, in Jacksonville, Florida, to parents Joan Davidow and Stanley Davidow. Seth passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, from complications related to ALS.

Seth’s journey on this earth was marked by love, strength and an unwavering determination that served as a beacon of inspiration to all who knew him. Seth’s drive and passion led him to establish two successful auto parts businesses, launched with his mother, Joan, Site 131 on Payne Street, an artistic space that became a platform for artists to share their visions and inspire the community, and race cars professionally competing in various events including the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA. Seth was also actively involved with the American Joint Distribution Committee, Dallas Jewish Federation, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, The Legacy Senior Communities and the Dallas Young Entrepreneurs.

As life unfolded, Seth’s path crossed with his life partner, and mother of his children, Marni Pielet Davidow. Their love was profound and they created a warm, loving home for their two daughters.

Seth’s love and guidance shaped the lives of his children, leaving an enduring impact that will be cherished for generations to come.

Seth is survived by his two adoring children, Joelle and Shayna, together with Seth’s life partner and the mother of their children, Marni; Seth’s loving mother, Joan Davidow, and her husband, Stuart Glass; Seth’s brother Malcolm, and his wife, Melany Trudeau and their children; and a score of deeply devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Davidow.

Seth’s departure from this world leaves a void that can never be filled. However, his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His genuine kindness, unwavering strength and infectious joy will continue to inspire us all. May his soul find eternal peace and may his legacy of inspiration continue to touch the lives of many for years to come.

Fredda Isenberg

Fredda Isenberg, 100, passed from this life of natural causes June 20, 2023. A longtime Dallas resident, she died peacefully while comforted by family. She is reunited with her husband and soulmate, Cary Isenberg, to whom she was married for 58 years. There was no one like Fredda Isenberg. She was beloved by all who knew her and greatly admired for her passion for life, love of family and friends, elegance and style, gracefulness, dignity and candor.

Fredda Isenberg was born on April 13, 1923. Over the course of a long and successful professional career, she was a teacher, a Powers model and the vice president of a Dallas-area consumer electronics company. She was a gifted athlete who won several competitions in golf and bowling.

Fredda was deeply committed to philanthropic causes. She served as president of Hadassah Hospital, where she was also a fundraiser and a donor. Fredda was a supporter of the Blue Foundation and the Family Place. She was proud to be a lifelong member of Congregation Shearith

Israel.

She was very active in local, state and national politics and was a longtime member of the Park Cities Republican Women’s Club. She served as a commissioner (appointed by Gov. Dolph Briscoe) of the Admiral Nimitz Museum, where she oversaw the expansion and creation of the Japanese Peace Garden at the facility.

Most of all, Fredda loved her family and never missed an opportunity to emphasize the importance of education. She made each one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel special. She will be greatly missed as well as loved, appreciated and revered forever.

She is survived by her children, Karen Simon (Henry) and Judge Randall Isenberg (Lori). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert Simon (Cindy), Jeffrey Simon (Yasmin), Hayley Isenberg, Ashley Isenberg, Abby Goldberg (Aaron), as well as her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jonah, Samantha, Owen, Ari, Savannah and niece, Judith Brodkin.

The family expresses love and thanks to Fredda’s devoted caregivers, Karen Ybarra, Joyce Ubay and Mary Beltran, and to friends as close as family, Dr. Tom and Patty Shires, Dr. Michael and Mendy Halsted and Lesli and Harold Gernsbacher.

Please consider donations in Fredda’s memory to the Hadassah Hospital at 40 Wall St., New York, NY 10005 or the local chapter of Hadassah.

Funeral services were held at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home on June 23.

Mitzi Milstein

Mitzi Shapiro Milstein passed away on June 18, 2023.

Mitzi attended The University of Texas at Austin, where she met Rusty and was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After moving to Longview with her new husband, Mitzi started her family and a lifetime of volunteerism and community service. Locally she was involved with the Longview Cable Commission and Longview Community Theatre; cofounded the Longview Humane Society; was a member of the Junior League of Longview; was a charter member of Longview Regional Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers; served as president of Temple Emanu-El; was a member of Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood; and spent many hours scheduling linesmen and referees for the Greater Longview Soccer Association. Later she became involved with the Texas Jewish Historical Society, traveling around the state, learning and preserving the history of the Jewish people of Texas. In her downtime, Mitzi enjoyed reading, traveling (she never met a historical marker she didn’t read), taking Alaskan cruises, spending time with family and spending time on the beach on South Padre Island.

Misty is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Howard “Rusty” Milstein; children Randy, Jeff and Amy; granddaughters Abby and Hannah Milstein; cousins Bonnie Goldberg Saliman and Len Goldberg; nephew Marc Shapiro; sister-in-law Phyllis Milstein Feldman; and nephews Michael and Brad Feldman.

The family would like to thank Jessica, Christie, DeeDee, Tee and the staff at Havencare Rehab. Also Jodi, Tami and the staff at AccentCare Hospice.

A graveside service was held at Memory Park Cemetery on June 23. Following the service, the family accepted guests at Temple Emanu-El. Please consider donations to institutions and programs Mitzi held close to her heart: Texas Jewish Historical Society; Temple Emanu-El (P.O. Box 6511, Longview, TX 75608); or Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center (longviewpaws.org or P.O. Box 808, Longview, TX 75606).

Gene Soslow

Eugene Harold Soslow, age 73, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. He “kept the faith” and “fought the fight” until the end, when he peacefully passed in his sleep.

Gene was born in Philadelphia to Milton Louis Soslow and Sarah Ligenberg, who preceded him in death. He is one of two children and survived by his loving little brother, Richard Soslow. After a few years in Philadelphia, the family moved to Dallas, where he was a lifelong resident. He was the father of three children: Heather A’miel Karlovich, Aaron James Soslow and Geoffrey Moshe Soslow. There was nothing more important to him than his faith, family and friends, and he was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Gene graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and then went on to college and earned his Bachelor of Social Work degree. He was so inspired by family with special needs and driven by his internal need to serve others that he immediately got to working with the autistic and special needs community. He then further supported his family working for Bag n’ Baggage as an office manager and then went on to a property management company as a property supervisor for most of his career. Volunteering and charitable giving was in his blood; even when working full-time he never neglected his drive to serve others in various social services in Dallas.

A graveside service for Eugene was held on June 27 at Shearith Israel Memorial Park in Dallas.

The family requests your expressions of sympathy be made in Gene’s name to the charitable organization you support, or feel he would support, since he gave to so many.