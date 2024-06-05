Obituaries: June 6th, 2024

Joy Shechtman Mankoff

On June 1, 2024, at the age of 89, Joy Shechtman Mankoff died at her home in Dallas. Joy wore many titles with grace and power: mother, Nana, wife, feminist, volunteer and civic activist.

Born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Hana and George Shechtman, Joy was a proud Connecticut Yankee. Alongside her older brother Mort, she grew up in West Hartford. She attended Connecticut College and in 1955, while on spring break in the Virgin Islands, she met a young navy officer, Ronald Mankoff. In 1959, after a four-year courtship, she married Ron and the young couple settled in Dallas, where they started a family and Ron began his career as a tax attorney.

As she embarked on a career of activism and community involvement, Joy’s guiding light was the wisdom of Rabbi Tarfon, “It is not for you to complete the task of perfecting the world, but nor is it for you to desist from starting it.”

Women’s causes and reproductive freedom were paramount to Joy. She served as president of the boards of Planned Parenthood’s Dallas affiliate; National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Dallas Section; The Dallas Summit; and Women’s Council of Dallas County. She was founding president of the Women’s Issues Network and a founding chair of Older Women’s League, Dallas Chapter. Joy was a member of the convening committee and first board of the Dallas Women’s Foundation.

Joy’s commitment to make Dallas a better city was unwavering. After earning a master’s degree in civic affairs from the University of Dallas in 1982, Joy served as chair of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Committee. She was an appointed member of the Citizens/Police Relations Board, the Dallas County Park and Open Space Board, the Civil Service Adjunct Board and the Urban Rehabilitation Standards Board. Joy served on many boards, including Temple Emanu-El; Literacy Instruction for Texans; the Dallas Memorial Center for Holocaust Studies; the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dallas; the Dallas Symphony; and the Dallas Opera, which she served as vice chair.

Joy and Ron supported many organizations, including the Joy and Ron Mankoff Pre-Opera Talks; the Mankoff Center for Jewish Learning at the JCC; and the Joy Shechtman Mankoff Center for Teaching & Learning at Connecticut College. Joy and Ron also took great pride in enabling the PJ Library to deliver free books to Jewish children in North Texas.

Joy’s contributions were recognized with numerous awards, including the Laurel Award from the American Association of University Women; the Women Helping Women Award; the Hanna G. Solomon Award from NCJW; the Institute of Human Relations Award from the American Jewish Committee (along with husband Ron); the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award from Planned Parenthood; SMU’s Women in Leadership Award; the Leadership Dallas Distinguished Alumni Award; and the Juanita and Henry Miller Founders Award from the Dallas Opera.

Joy’s life was rich with love and activity. She enjoyed golf, tennis and couples’ bridge. In 1998, Joy and Ron began spending summers in La Jolla and traveling extensively, often with their children and their five “perfect” grandchildren.

Predeceased by Ron, Joy is survived by her son Jeff, his wife Staci and their children, Bradley and Michelle; and by her son Doug, his wife Marcia and their children, Sarah, Max and Eli.

Please consider memorial contributions to NCJW or the Boys and Girls Club of Dallas.

A memorial service took place at Temple Emanu-El on June 3, followed by a reception.

Earl Barry Pachter

Earl Barry Pachter, 82, passed away peacefully in Richardson on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Earl was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Harriette and Albert Pachter, Jan. 27, 1942. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School in 1960 and then attended the University of Maryland. He began his career as a purchasing agent for Fischbach & Moore in Baltimore and then transferred to their Houston office in 1970. In 1978, he opened his own business, A-1 Delivery Service, and retired in 1999.

Earl was an active member at Houston’s Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Congregation Brith Shalom and Congregation Beth Israel. After moving to Dallas, he became a member of Temple Emanu-El. He was a board member of Houston BBYO and a past president of B’nai B’rith Southwest Brotherhood Lodge.

Earl owned and loved driving antique cars and was president of the Classic Thunderbird Club of Houston. He loved animals and volunteered at the Houston Humane Society. He also dressed up as “Santa Claus” every Christmas Day to spread holiday cheer to patients at Southwest Memorial Hospital. He was a collector of antique toy cars and trucks, coins, canes and sports caps. He was also an avid reader. His greatest treasures in life were his children and grandchildren.

Earl is survived by his wife, Rosemary Payton Pachter; daughters, Stacey Hoppenstein (Russell) and Allison Rosen (Craig); sister, Sue Crawford; aunt, Elaine Stein; sisters-in-law, Maxine Trainer and Christine Payton; grandchildren, Ashley and Emily Rosen, Seth, Lance and Lexi Hoppenstein; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private burial for immediate family was held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas.

Please consider a donation in Earl’s memory to JDRF.org.

Jean Ballas Zainfeld

Jean Ballas Zainfeld, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away May 26, 2024. She was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Fort Worth to Samuel and Betty Ballas. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, she worked as a bookkeeper at Zales Jewelers, where she met Stanley Zainfeld. They married at Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas in 1958. They were married for 55 years before Stanley passed away in 2013. They had two daughters, Rene and Sheila. Jean had four grandchildren, Eli, Stephanie, Adam and Brenden. Her life was unconditionally dedicated to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her father, Samuel; and her mother, Betty.

Jean is survived by her children Rene Zainfeld and Sheila Zainfeld (Dirk) Fruhling; grandchildren Eli, Stephanie and Adam Pearlman and Brenden Fruhling; sister Helen Gaulding; brothers Victor and Sol Ballas. Pallbearers were Brenden Fruhling, Adam Pearlman, Eli Pearlman, Dirk Fruhling, Marc Becker, William Becker, Bill Becker, Herb Kessner and Sol Ballas.

Please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or any charity of your choice. A special thank-you from the family to Charlean Watson, who took wonderful care of Jean for the last few years. A funeral service for Jean was held on May 28 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment was in Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road.